Golden Globes 2022, the nominations for the TV series – Magazine

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the association that organizes the Golden Globes, has announced the applications for the year 2022 relating to television productions. It did so despite the world it intends to celebrate is not at all sure it wants to be celebrated by the HFPA, due to the allegations of corruption and lack of representation that have invested it. In any case, the TV series ‘Succession’ emerges among the contenders as the title that has collected the highest number of nominations (five). The phenomenon is also good ‘Squid Game’, at an altitude of three. The winners will be announced on January 9, 2022.

Golden Globes 2022, the nominations relating to television

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINI SERIES

Dopesick

Ipeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Undeground Railroad

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Jessica Chastain for ‘Scenes from a Wedding’

Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’

Elizabeth Olsen for ‘Wandavision’

Margaret Qualley for ‘Maid’

Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Paul Bettany for ‘Wandavision’

Oscar Isaac for ‘Scenes from a Wedding’

Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’

Ewan McGregor for ‘Halston’

Tahar Rahim for ‘The Serpent’

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba for ‘In Treatment’

Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’

Christine Baranski for ‘The Good Fight’

Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for ‘Pose’

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

Lee Jung-jae for ‘Squid Game’

Billy Porter for ‘Pose’

Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

Omar Sy for ‘Lupine’

BEST ACTRESS OF IN A MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder for ‘Hacks’

Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’

Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Black-ish’

Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-ish’

Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’

Kaitlyn Dever for ‘Dopesick’

Andie MacDowell for ‘Maid’

Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’

Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

Mark Duplass for ‘The Morning Show’

Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

O Yeong-su for ‘Squid Game’