Golden Globes 2022, the nominations
Live today from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills (and live streaming on goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes YouTube channel) the nomination ceremony Golden Globes 2022, the first recognition that anticipates the great season of film and television awards. The official Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday 9 January 2022.
In the last eight months, the HFPA, the Hollywood foreign press association, as stated on the Golden Globes website “has completely revised its statute, implementing radical changes concerning ethics and the code of conduct, diversity , equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted 21 new members, all voters for the first time for the award of the Golden Globes ”.
Cinema
Best Drama Film
Belfast
TAIL
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – The swan song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6
Television
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Dopesick
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Poses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – mAID
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso