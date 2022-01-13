Golden Globes: HBO wins with Succession

IS Succession by Hbo the television star of the 79th Golden Globes. The series, in its third season, has won as Best Drama Title, Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actress. But this edition also enters history for the first Golden Globes to a transgender actress: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of Poses, awarded as best actress in a drama series. A historic event for the Lgbtq + community.

Below, the winners of the TV section:

DRAMA. BEST SERIES: Succession (HBO). BEST ACTRESS: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Poses). BEST ACTOR: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES. BEST SERIES: Hacks (HBO) BEST ACTRESS: Jean Smart (Hacks). BEST ACTOR: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE. The Underground Railroad. (Prime Video) BEST ACTRESS: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown). BEST ACTOR: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (series, miniseries or TV movie). Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (series, miniseries or TV movie). Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

