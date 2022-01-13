News

Golden Globes: HBO wins with Succession

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

IS Succession by Hbo the television star of the 79th Golden Globes. The series, in its third season, has won as Best Drama Title, Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actress. But this edition also enters history for the first Golden Globes to a transgender actress: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of Poses, awarded as best actress in a drama series. A historic event for the Lgbtq + community.

Below, the winners of the TV section:

DRAMA. BEST SERIES: Succession (HBO). BEST ACTRESS: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Poses). BEST ACTOR: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES. BEST SERIES: Hacks (HBO) BEST ACTRESS: Jean Smart (Hacks). BEST ACTOR: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE. The Underground Railroad. (Prime Video) BEST ACTRESS: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown). BEST ACTOR: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (series, miniseries or TV movie). Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (series, miniseries or TV movie). Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
In case of resumption, please quote and link www.e-duesse.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Britney Spears boyfriend, the photo of the engagement ring

July 20, 2021

The comeback of New York? European brands win on the red carpet and social networks

September 15, 2021

Lexus will bring the stars to the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest

October 15, 2021

what Paolo Calabresi did to see Roma

October 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button