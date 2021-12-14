Golden Globes, It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino nominated in the best foreign film category

IS was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino was nominated for best foreign film ai Golden Globes, where it will clash, among others, with Pedro Almodovar and its Parallel mothers. After the success at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the Neapolitan director’s film now achieves a new important result. The announcement was made to Los Angeles by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helen Hoehne, which listed all the candidates of the 79th edition.

Lady Gaga instead she is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Here are all the nominations.

Best Direction: Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Denis Villeneuve (Dunes), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daguhter).

Best Drama Film: Dune, Belfast, Coda, King Richard, The Power of the Dog.

Best Comedy or Musical: West Side Story, Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Tick, tick… Boom !, Licorice Pizza

Best Drama Actor: Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Best Drama Actress: Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Best Comedy Actor: Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!), Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights).

Best Comedy Actress: Marion Cotillard (Annette), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up), Emma Stone (Cruella), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story).

Best foreign film: It was the hand of God (Italy), Parallel mothers (Spain), Compartment No. 6 (Finalndia), Drive My Car (Japan), A Hero (Iran).