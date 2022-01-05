Golden Globes, Italy hopes with Sorrentino but it will be a subdued edition- Corriere.it

The awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be delivered on 9 January but without live TV and without the presence of actors and directors candidates on the red carpet

Italy hopes with Sorrentino, a candidate for was the hand of God

for best foreign film. There are those who bet on the victory of Blefsat or Drive my car. But whatever happens, this year’s edition of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards will be subdued. The scandals revealed by various de investigations are too heavy Los Angeles Times who have invested in the association in recent years, also accused of having little capacity for inclusion (not even a black journalist among the 87 members) and impervious to change. After the announced boycott of the NBC network is no longer available to host the evening, no other TV has come forward. The awards ceremony for cinema and TV will be held as for half a century, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel starting at 6 pm PT (3 am Italian time) but it will be very different from usual: no stars (publicists and productions they advised against it to everyone), so no red carpet, no public (uselessly hunting for autographs and selfies). Not even the winners in the room. According to the Hfpa also for health reasons: the few present will have to follow a strict anti-Covid protocol. To follow her from home, it is still unclear whether it will be possible to stream it on the Hfpa website or live on social media, perhaps on Twitter. Last year, over a hundred Hollywood agencies had publicly distanced themselves, as well as stars such as George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johannson had declined the invitation. Tom Cruise had returned his three awards.