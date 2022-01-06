Golden Globes on Sunday, VIPs desert and not only for Covid – Cinema

No stars, no red carpet, no audience and not even the winners in the hall: the next edition of the Golden Globes will take place next Sunday in a narrow gauge in stark contrast to what Hollywood had been the party of the year for decades: an evening that is, with a high content of glamor in which press and VIPs sat elbow to elbow at the table while the champagne flowed freely for hours. The “mini Globes” on Sunday are certainly a consequence of the Covid which is spreading in the United States, but it is not only this. For almost a year, the Hollywood Foreign Press has become a ‘persona non grata’ in the mecca of cinema: since, one week after the awarding of the awards, the “Los Angeles Times” came out with a vitriolic investigation from which among other things, it was discovered that among the then 87 members of an association with questionable ethical practices there was not a single black journalist. Rightly or wrongly (they are awarded by a small pool of a hundred reporters), the Golden Globes are considered the most reliable thermometer in the sprint of the Academy Awards, while the awards ceremony for film and television – this Paolo Sorrentino’s “E ‘Stata la Mano di Dio” is in the running for the best foreign film category as well as frontrunners such as “Il Power del Cane”, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” – it is traditionally an occasion for celebrities to fraternize outside the plastered box of the Oscars ceremony. None of this on Sunday and it is unclear whether the evening will be streamed or even on Twitter after NBC, which owns the rights to the broadcast at a cost that rose last year to over $ 27 million, announced. last May that he would boycott pending reforms that would correct the “Los Angeles Times” allegations. Even the high-profile presenters were made of wax: no celebrity – as “Variety” learned – responded to the invitation of the Hfpa, and it’s no surprise: last year over one hundred Hollywood talent agencies had publicly distanced himself, as well as stars such as George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johannson and Tom Cruise, the latter returning his three Globes to the sender. In the evening, the organization pointed out, the awards will be announced, but there will also be talk of programs to “give filmmakers and inclusive journalists the power to tell the stories they are passionate about”, reads an email in which they remember ” decades “of Hollywood Foreign Press philanthropic activity. Exponents of the benefited organizations will apparently replace the stars in the role of presenters of the evening, during which we will also talk about the “Reimagine Coalition”, a five-year joint venture with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Naacp) announced in October. to “enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in the global entertainment industry”