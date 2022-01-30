Golden milk, benefits and properties of the turmeric drink

A healthy and invigorating drink: it is the golden milk or golden milk based on turmeric which has long since carved out a prominent place among the most effective natural remedies. Its very fashionable preparation has its roots in the oldest Indian tradition as a Ayurvedic recipe. Turmeric spiced milk is much loved by those who practice Kundalini Yoga for its beneficial effects on the body, but the spice itself is the real star of such success.

All thanks to the curcumin content that guarantees joint well-being, reduces inflammation, improves digestion, purifies, strengthens the immune defenses and much more. But what are the best benefits and combinations for perfect absorption and the recipe for optimal preparation?

Turmeric: what it is and its benefits

Note how Curcuma longa, it is an integral part of the Zingiberaceae family with more than eighty different species and from above antioxidant power. Perennial herbaceous plant, it reaches up to one meter in height, with large leaves and yellow flowers. But it is the root, which is a cylindrical rhizome from the yellow-orange color, the most interesting part. It is mainly cultivated in areas with a warm and tropical climate, and is widely used in Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian cuisine and medicine. Even today it is also very popular as a dye, given the strong chromatic intensity who manages to donate. To obtain the spice, the roots are boiled for a long time, then dried in very large ovens and finely chopped.

Although the flavor is light but bitter, turmeric guarantees undeniable health benefits starting from the purification of the liver and the emptying of the gallbladder. Antioxidant, blood thinner and analgesic, it prevents and reduces joint and menstrual pains. Counteracts the action of free radicals and plays aantitumor action very important, thanks to the presence of curcumin, it also speeds up skin repair. It improves blood cholesterol levels and promotes the burning of body fats, also facilitating a slow weight loss. It allows good digestion and strengthens the immune system, counteracts neurological degeneration.

Golden Milk, the recipe

To prepare golden milk it is necessary to focus on the creation of the pasta, that is a mix of ingredients to be mixed to obtain a soft compound. It can be kept in the refrigerator in a glass jar for a maximum of one month, but it is advisable to produce small quantities to be used when necessary. For a cup of golden milk just add a teaspoon of pasta, keeping the rest in the refrigerator, or use ready-made and easy-to-find preparations on the market.

Turmeric paste, how to prepare it

To create golden milk by hand, you must create the dough using a quarter of a glass or a cup of turmeric, half a teaspoon of black pepper already ground powder and half a cup of water. Pour the ingredients into a saucepan, mix and bring to the boil until a soft paste is obtained. As anticipated, it is left to cool and then stored in a glass jar, previously sterilized and hermetically sealed.

Golden milk, all the ingredients

To benefit from the properties of turmeric it is important to mix the pasta with an oily ingredient and a spice, a mix useful to enhance and improve its absorption. In a large cup of pour 1/4 of turmeric paste, one cup of milk, preferably vegetable, and previously heated with a teaspoon of oil (of edible sweet almond, coconut or ghee) and a pinch of black pepper.

Then, mix everything and sweeten to taste with a hint of honey. The golden milk is perfect to savor in the morning to start off with enthusiasm, or in the evening to facilitate a restful sleep. It can be flavored by adding ginger, cinnamon or linseed oil.

Consumption and contraindications

According to the Ayurvedic tradition, turmeric milk can be consumed every morning for about forty days, so as to complete a cycle of treatment and healing from joint and inflammatory pains. A break is always necessary in order not to allow the body to become addicted and make the benefits ineffective.

Golden milk is healthy but good pay attention if you have gallbladder stones or biliary problems, or if you are taking blood-thinning medicines, antacids, antihistamines and diabetes medicines. Better to consult an expert if you want to take during pregnancy, while breastfeeding or if you want to offer to the little ones.