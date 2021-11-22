Golden power, ‘shield’ for strategic assets – Economy

The golden power is the ‘shield’ that the government can use with the aim of safeguarding the assets of companies operating in areas deemed strategic and of national interest. It provides the government with ‘special powers’ to dictate specific conditions for the purchase of shareholdings, veto or impose certain corporate resolutions for certain delimited sectors.

The golden power, introduced in 2012, has in fact surpassed in Italy the ‘golden share’ instrument, which in 2009 was the subject of an infringement procedure by the European Commission, which while recognizing the aim of safeguarding “legitimate and defensible” the vital interests of the state, believed that the Italian system went beyond this objective and therefore violated the free movement of capital.

The golden share, introduced in the system in the 1990s (law no. 47/94), allowed the State, in the event of privatization of public companies, to retain a shareholding “with the right of veto over crucial corporate decisions”.

With the transition to the golden power, we pass from shareholdings with special prerogatives to a power of state intervention on specific operations in strategic sectors. The matter of the special powers exercisable by the Government in the defense and national security sectors, as well as in some areas deemed to be of strategic importance in the energy, transport and communications sectors, is governed by decree-law no. 21 of 15 March 2012 n. 21. In 2019 some changes were introduced that extend the exercise of special powers also to broadband electronic telecommunication networks with 5G technology. Companies like Tim, therefore in the telecommunications sector with network management, therefore had to adapt their internal organization to the rules of Golden Power by providing specific safeguards to protect national strategic interests.

A strong strengthening of the golden power arrived in 2020, with a further extension to new sectors. The law converting the so-called Liquidity decree has in fact extended control from the traditional sectors of critical infrastructures and defense, to the financial, credit, insurance, energy, water, transport, health, food safety, artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, cybersecurity sectors. .

The Draghi government’s approach to this instrument is cautious. “It should be used when necessary and required by law. It is a common sense use of the golden power,” the premier explained in April.