Golden Retriever enjoying Taylor Swift concert

a few days ago Taylor Swift appeared in Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles, California as part of his tour Eras Tour, for the event More than 70,000 spectators attended, who watched and enjoyed the singer’s performance.

In one of the enclosure’s boxes, one spectator particularly attracted attention; it was about aspinsA Golden Retrieverwho joined the program as an emotional support animal Myhis teacher.

The canine companion stole the eyes of other attendees, who were delighted by the incredible style of the pup, who wore cute pink shoes as well as locks dangling from her ears, protected by noise-isolating headphones.

aspinsIt remained stable overnight, and when asked if it was wise to keep it there, its owner explained that it had been trained its entire life to be able to participate in this type of event without stress.

Mia shared photos of the moment on her Instagram account and explained how proud she was of her therapy dog’s behavior at a big event: “His first concert was watching Taylor Swift in a stadium. She put up an amazing performance and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” he wrote.

In her post, Aspin’s owner also thanked all the people she met at the stadium who were so kind to the dogs, making her appearance at the concert all the more enjoyable.

Since she was a puppy, Aspins has accompanied her owner to various events and is recognized as one of the “Honored Visitor” Of disneylandSo his coming to the concert was no exception.

