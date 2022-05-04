Golden State Warriors demand harsh punishment from NBA for player who caused Gary Payton II’s fracture

Coach Steve Kerr said forward Dillon Brooks “crossed the line between physical and reckless” and hopes the competition will take action on the matter.

It was the most impressive image left by the second game between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors for the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffswhen the eaves Dillon Brooks caused the fracture in the left elbow of Gary Payton II.

When three minutes of the game had elapsed, while the shooting guard was heading to the hoop to score his team’s first points, he was attacked by the defender, who He elbowed him in the face and pushed him to the ground. causing the serious injury of his colleague.

Although the arbitrators of the compromise decreed Brooks’ expulsion for flagrant foul 2Payton had to leave the game and there is a latent risk that he will not play again in these 2022 NBA Playoffs, for the same reason, from the Warriors they demanded that the competition punish itself harshly the attitude of the Grizzlies player.

In Warriors they demand NBA measures against a player who fractured a figure



The coach of the San Francisco, Steve KerrHe stated at a press conference that “playoff play is supposed to be physical. Everyone will compete and fight for everything. But there is a code in this league, a code that the players follow, in which never jeopardize a player’s season or career by hitting him in the air or in the heador finally breaking Gary’s elbow”.

“Payton is a guy who worked hard the last six years, trying to make it in this league. He finally found a home playing this year. In the playoffs it should be the time of his life and another guy comes in and hits him in the head in the air… He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code, that’s how I see it“sentenced the Warriors strategist.