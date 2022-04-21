Golden State Warriors owner subtly hits LeBron James’ Lakers

The owner of the Golden State Warriors criticized and described certain NBA teams that curiously coincide with what the Los Angeles Lakers were this season.

It seems that despite the chaotic 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it’s over for Los Angeles Lakers, the ghosts of their decisions when facing the competition do not leave them. Now a review from the owner of Golden State Warriors.

Despite a talented roster and sky-high expectations, the campaign for Lebron James and company ended sourly and the team did not even come close to reaching the Playoffs. With a 33-49 record, they finished in 11th position.

This gave way to many people laughing and making fun of the team. Something logical being the least loved around the NBA. The last to do so was the owner of the Warriors, Joe Lacobwho recently criticized the team’s construction and handling of the rival California franchise.

Warriors owner attacks Lakers

“There are a couple of teams, I won’t say which ones, there are some who played everything with old players. Y those players get injured. That’s what you have to remember. Suppose we did a trade, we traded all our youth, for, I don’t know, you name the guy, and he’s injured, out for the year. Whenever you’re over 30, 32, 35, these players get injuredIt’s statisticstold Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.

Despite not explicitly naming them, this is a clear criticism of the Lakers’ way of approaching the season, which brought Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore Y carmel anthonyall players over 32 years old.