Goldie Hawn: 76 years old and an enviable form with 4 exercises available to all

Kate Hudson has no room for maternal pride. “Is there anything prettier?” the actress wonders when reposting her mother on Instagram making an apology for sport as a key to well-being. Goldie Hawn, at the age of 76, does a daily routine made up of four exercises that are super affordable for anyone. “We all know the physical benefits of exercise, but it can also have a profound impact on our mental health in a surprising way”, comments the veteran actress in her network profile. And in Goldie Hawn’s video the most attractive thing is her enthusiasm and vitality when it comes to training.

As the protagonist of this story comments, there are many studies that show an improvement in the quality of life among people who exercise regularly. The physical benefits are obvious, but the improvement in performance has also been accounted for. Mental Wellness through various meters, such as the increase in serotonin and endorphin levels, the ability to concentrate or the improvement of mood. “The great news is that exercise does not have to be strenuous or last long time to make us feel good. Studies show that low- or moderate-intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our moods, behavior, and thought patterns,” explains Goldie Hawn in her Instagram post.

jump on trampoline

Before starting with the first exercise, Goldie Hawn makes it clear that she is doing it for mental health above all: “I’m going to take care of my mind.” Getting on a mini-trampoline, the 76-year-old actress explains that it is one of her favorite activities because of how much fun it is for her to jump. her as she goes up and down on the elastic, she raises her arms to cause her heart to race and become a aerobic exercise without having to reach too high a pace.

weights with arms

To make them, Goldie Hawn pulls creativity and self-confidence. With two bottles of wine, which could perfectly well be any other item, the actress does shoulder presses, raising the weight from that height to above her head, keeping her elbows slightly bent. She also does back splits and circular paths, alleging that any movement is enough to work and feel good. And the best thing is that in this type of exercise each one can regulate the effort according to her condition simply by choosing the weight that best suits her level. Important: not settle and progress in the load as the exercise is controlled so that the muscle does not always get used to the same weight. You always have to look for a point of effort.

to walk

Who doesn’t enjoy walking outdoors? Goldie Hawn hits the streets in his neighborhood and encourages any of his followers to do the same thing every day. A daily walk is a very beneficial cardiovascular exercise for our body, accessible and without any associated cost. “Walking backwards involves many parts of your brain”comments the actress in the middle of the street with a mischievous smile on her lips when she realizes that she can interfere with traffic in her neighborhood.

breathing exercises

In a return to calm after the routine that combines strength and cardio, the actress sits on a mat with her legs crossed to do breathing exercises. The most interesting thing about this practice is that Goldie Hawn introduces a practice of gratitude that increases the feeling of well-being after the combined training. “Take a deep breath and thank yourself having taken time for yourself,” he concludes.

