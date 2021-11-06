Goldilocks syndrome and the example of children

We publish a contribution that appeared on Ticino7, attached on Saturday to laRegione

Before leaving for a business trip, I have a habit of approaching my 2-year-old daughter and, with a smile on the TV, I tell her: “Honey, you know that next week dad will be away for a few days. and that you don’t have to be sorry and that you have to be good and that you don’t have to make your mother angry and that … (blah blah blah)? ”. She, reluctantly interrupting the playful activity, looks at me a little surprised and replies: “Yes, but not now. Let’s keep playing! ”.

“Yes, but not now”. This sentence contains one of the fundamental secrets of life, because paraphrasing these four simple words it is as if he wanted to say to me: “Dad, why are you talking to me about things that have yet to happen? Why should I worry now about an event that hasn’t happened yet? Why do you have to distract me from what I am doing with joy and make me think about what maybe will happen in the future? Can’t we just limit ourselves to living and enjoying this moment together? ”. You are quite right, my daughter. You know when we read Goldilocks that night? That story where there was that little girl who didn’t like anything and for whom everything was either too hot or too cold, too big or too small, too hard or too soft?

In search of the (always) best

There. We adults are a bit like her. In particular, your father is part of that bored generation who grew up in the continuous and desperate search for an identity (moreover, never found), which spends most of its life fantasizing about the wonders that the future will soon hold for us, capable at the same time. to mull over the failures that the past has already delivered to us, but unable to focus one’s attention on the only really important thing, and that is all that the present is reserving for us now. Everything that happens to us is never enough and we are always waiting for something “different”: a better job, a bigger house, a more comfortable sofa, a better restaurant, nicer colleagues, a better written book, a more beautiful TV series,

a less trivial article, a closer gym. Everything we have, what we are living or doing is never enough and we wander in desperate search for “something else” because in our mind it will certainly be that coveted element that will finally turn our life around!

I think it is precisely for this reason that we consider the lives of famous people to be fairytale. We idealize them without living them. When we think of Tom Cruise, the iconography of a superman who drives an F-14 fighter, or who runs across the rooftops chased by two hundred enemies, or who alone saves the world from extraterrestrial invasions, or, in the worst case scenario, appears in our heads. , we imagine him at the top of a religious sect, but we can hardly conceive him in his ordinary everyday life as for example dressed only in a dark blue flannel pajamas, while he spreads the anti-wrinkle cream with collagen around his eyes because tomorrow he has the first take of the umpteenth Mission Impossible. Yes, it’s hard to realize, but Tom also poops.

It is not yet time

Today, my little one, by not giving full attention to your mind yet, you can live free and carefree, but in a few years when you begin to experience the first negative feelings such as sadness, anxiety or pain, you will have to be courageous and face the different emotions by being attentive. both not to get too involved in the inner speeches in which it will try to drag your mind, and to avoid eliminating the unpleasant sensations at all costs without having first tried to understand them. If you can become an “emotional coach” for yourself, then you will be able to enjoy the infinite beauty of the world. Because, as Charlie Brown exclaims in a famous cartoon, “one day we will have to die”. And Snoopy, turning to him, replies: “Sure Charlie … but not now!”.