Goldman: Bitcoin can reach $ 100,000 by eroding gold’s market share – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – The Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, it can reach $ 100,000 by eroding market share from gold as a safe haven asset, thanks also to the increasing adoption of digital currencies by the general public. This was stated by Zach Pandl, co-head of foreign exchange strategy for Goldman Sachs, in a note. Bitcoin is now worth $ 46,116, significantly less than the highs of over $ 68,000 reached in November 2021, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The World Gold Council estimates that the private sector owns 44,000 tons of gold for investment purposes; at the current market price of $ 1,800 per ounce, this implies that the public owns approximately $ 2.6 trillion of gold for investment purposes. By comparison, Bitcoin’s free-float-adjusted market capitalization is currently just under $ 700 billion. Therefore, Goldman Sachs argues, Bitcoin currently holds about 20% of the “store of value” market (gold plus Bitcoin).

Analysts at the US investment bank believe that Bitcoin’s market share “will most likely increase over time as a byproduct of wider adoption of digital assets and possibly due to Bitcoin-specific scaling solutions (although the consumption of real assets on the part of the network may remain an important obstacle to institutional adoption) “. Hypothetically, if Bitcoin’s share of the “store of value” market were to rise to 50% over the next five years, its price would rise to just over $ 100,000., for a compound annualized return of 17-18%.

“Bitcoin can have applications that go beyond the simple “warehouse of value” – and digital asset markets are much larger than Bitcoin, but we think comparing its market cap to gold can help establish plausible outcomes for Bitcoin’s returns, “the note read.

