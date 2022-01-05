Business

Goldman, Gold’s “Competitor” Bitcoin And Soon To Rise To $ 100K By Investing.com

By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – US investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 predicted a rise of up to $ 100,000 over the medium term in a statement released Tuesday and cited by Bloomberg, describing the digital currency as a “direct competitor” to the currency. ‘.

The investment giant has estimated that it will continue to gain market share from gold thanks to “greater adoption of digital assets” by investors, noting that its estimate on the “adjusted” BTC market cap for the free float is of just under $ 700 billion, or 20% of the “store of value” market which according to the US bank is made up of and coins.

The US bank therefore evoked a hypothesis in which the share of the “store” market could hypothetically reach 50% within 5 years, a scenario that would allow the price of the digital currency to exceed $ 100,000.

It has long been called “digital gold”, both for its ability to defend portfolios from inflation and for ‘flaws’ on interest or dividends, but Goldman (NYSE 🙂 isn’t the only one to see Bitcoin a $ 100,000. In addition to Salvadoran President Bukele, Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of the Nexo platform, was even more specific by estimating earlier this week that the cryptocurrency could reach the 100K threshold “by mid-2022” thanks to the “accommodative monetary policy. “and to” stronger institutional adoption “.

Technical framework

The start of 2022 has so far been rather bearish for crypto and the, which yesterday hit a daily low near $ 45,500 below several bearish technical indicators.

Strong support around $ 45,700 has been tested multiple times in the past few days, and a break below this level would bring into view the $ 44,000 threshold, then the early December 2021 low of $ 42,000, and finally the psychological threshold of $ 42,000. $ 40,000.

On the upside, $ 50,000 is more of a psychological than a technical hurdle, but from a purely graphical standpoint, a rise above $ 52,000 is needed to see a significant improvement in the digital currency’s profile.

