Business

Goldman Sachs’ 5 Favorite Shares for 2022 From FinanciaLounge

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman29 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read


© Reuters Goldman Sachs’ 5 favorite stocks for 2022

In the foreground, securities of companies exposed to reopening and able to counter the dangers of rising inflation

The new year has begun and the world stock exchanges, net of holiday closures, have inaugurated the new year. As also happened for 2021, 2022 looks like a year with several unknowns. Even if by now investors have learned to understand that surprises can come from unexpected factors, at the moment Covid-19, with the Omicron variant, remains the most followed theme.

EXPOSURE TO SHOOTING

Waiting to understand if Omicron will be the last chapter – or one of the last – of the pandemic, CNBC has extrapolated the five stocks favored by analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 for 2022. Stocks that, in a different way, have to do with waiting economic recovery post pandemic and with other macroeconomic factors that will influence the new year …

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman29 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ftse Mib: here is a blue chip that can fly by over 50%

December 4, 2021

Which supermarkets are open in Santo Stefano: where to buy tampons

1 week ago

The Chivassese Khaby Lame testimonial of Meta Facebook

November 1, 2021

can you save with these ideas?

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button