Goldman Sachs’ 5 Favorite Shares for 2022 From FinanciaLounge
© Reuters Goldman Sachs’ 5 favorite stocks for 2022
In the foreground, securities of companies exposed to reopening and able to counter the dangers of rising inflation
The new year has begun and the world stock exchanges, net of holiday closures, have inaugurated the new year. As also happened for 2021, 2022 looks like a year with several unknowns. Even if by now investors have learned to understand that surprises can come from unexpected factors, at the moment Covid-19, with the Omicron variant, remains the most followed theme.
EXPOSURE TO SHOOTING
Waiting to understand if Omicron will be the last chapter – or one of the last – of the pandemic, CNBC has extrapolated the five stocks favored by analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 for 2022. Stocks that, in a different way, have to do with waiting economic recovery post pandemic and with other macroeconomic factors that will influence the new year …
Read on
** This article was written by FinanciaLounge
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.