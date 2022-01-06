News

Goldman Sachs: Bitcoin at $ 100,000 if it erodes this asset

Kim Lee
Zach Pandl, co-head of forex strategy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), estimates a $ 100,000 target price for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) if in the next few years the cryptocurrency will be able to erode greater market share to gold.

What happened

According to a research note seen by CoinDesk, Pandl believes that Bitcoin may wrest other market share from the precious metal as a byproduct of increased adoption, underpinned by the potential of “Bitcoin-specific scaling solutions”.

“Hypothetically, if Bitcoin’s share of the ‘store of value’ market were to reach 50% over the next five years (without growth in overall demand for store of value), its price would rise to just over $ 100,000, for a compound annualized return of 17-18% (which represents the growth of Bitcoin supply over time), ”Pandl wrote in the note.

Pandl estimates that Bitcoin currently holds a 20% share in the store of value market (which consists of gold and Bitcoin); Goldman’s executive based his estimates on the fact that the public owns $ 2.6 trillion in gold for investment purposes and that Bitcoin’s free-float market capitalization is just under $ 700 billion.

Because it is important

Bitcoin as an alternative store of value to gold is a narrative that is gaining popularity.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said last month that he had added a small amount of Bitcoin ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to its portfolio for diversification purposes.

“[Bitcoin] it is almost an alternative to the gold of a younger generation, and it has no intrinsic value but it has an imputed value, so it has some merit, ”Dalio said.

Price movement

Bitcoin was down 0.82% daily to $ 46,385.80 on Wednesday morning.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

