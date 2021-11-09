Goldman Sachs Downgrades Moncler, Xi’s “Common Prosperity” Risks By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Moncler (MI 🙂 trades on the bottom of the main list of Palazzo Mezzanotte in today’s trades (-2.8% to Euro 66.26 with lows of -4%) following the downgrade of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 to ‘Sell’ from the previous ‘Neutral’.

According to the investment giant, despite “the brand’s momentum in the most important sales period of the year” and the year-to-date performance (+ 32%), “the positive outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 already seems priced “. Furthermore, “the exit forecasts for the full year 2022 are -6% below the Visible Alpha Consensus”.

Chinese consumption down

Goldman Sachs’ new forecasts on global sales growth in the luxury sector for 2022, now at + 9% from the previous + 13.5%, and for 2023 (+ 7% from + 11.5%) also think about the stock. ), due to “a deterioration of some factors that are strongly correlated to high-end discretionary spending”, and in particular “in the Chinese region” for “the potential regulation associated with the common prosperity of the government”.

The long-term growth prospects for luxury goods consumption “remain positive, however,” the investment bank warns, and mainland China remains “the most important growth engine in our global picture.”

Risks to luxury

There are still no details on the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new policies, but initiatives that promote greater prosperity and income growth “could prove beneficial for high-end consumer goods in China over the long term.”

However, the actions taken to achieve these objectives, Goldman experts explain, “may have an impact on traditional indicators” stock market and real estate market indices) and on the enhancement of taxation for the redistribution of wealth “.

A direct increase in the prices of luxury goods “is unlikely”, Goldman added, given that “it could increase price arbitrage and consumer purchases abroad, reducing sales of goods within China”.

However, individual brands may consider “subtle adjustments to both products and customer engagement”, which protect the “desirability of the brand and maintain high barriers to entry (such as equity, brand values, customer service. and distribution) “.