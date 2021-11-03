Goldman Sachs: Ethereum at $ 8,000 by the end of the year

A couple of days ago ZeroHedge published an article in which one is explicitly mentioned Goldman Sachs forecast on the price of Ethereum (ETH).

Inflation causes crypto boom

ZeroHedge quotes a note from the bank’s chief executive for global markets, Bernhard Rzymelka, in which it would be shown that cryptocurrencies have been trading in line with inflation breakevens since 2019.

The analysis would be based on a chart showing a comparison between the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index in logarithmic scale and the US dollar 2-year inflation swap.

This comparison seems to draw a correlation between the two curves, although there is no evidence that this is actually a causal relationship. However, the conclusions they come to are that inflation is certainly a driving force behind the recent growth in value of cryptocurrencies.

ZeroHedge comments:

Which is delightfully ironic as some of the biggest critics of cryptocurrencies are also some of the Fed’s biggest fans, who routinely cheer over the Fed’s catastrophic monetary policy; they did not know that the record spike in cryptocurrencies would be the most direct result of that policy ”.

Goldman Sachs: favorable context for Ethereum

In light of this, Rzymelka argues that the current context seems favorable for Ethereum (ETH), because it has been tracking inflation markets particularly closely recently. The latest spike in inflation breakevens would suggest new potential if that correlation persists.

Rzymelka also adds that the recent spike at just under $ 4,500 could be either a sign of exhaustion of the bullrun, or a starting point for a new acceleration. In that case the price of ETH could go up to $ 8,000 in the next two months, provided that the correlation with the above inflation persists.

Another interesting factor is the fact that theRSI index has yet to reach overbought levels seen during the bullish periods of the past, so much so that a possible new rally could be expected.

Rzymelka also notes that US inflation swaps suggest base inflation of 2.50% or more for the next 5 years, and this could bring additional long-term benefits.