Business

Goldman Sachs, Fed To Raise Rates Four Times In 2022 By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman23 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read


© Reuters

Investing.com – In a research note released over the weekend, Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 updated its forecast on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, forecasting four interest rate hikes in 2022 (as already priced by CME futures) .

According to the investment giant, the process of reducing the budget could begin “as early as July”, with Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist, who believes that the rapid improvement in the US labor market and the hawkish signals in the FOMC minutes suggest “a much faster normalization of politics”.

“We are moving our budget reduction forecast from December to July, with elements pointing to action possibly also in the previous months,” said the expert. “With inflation likely still well above the Fed’s target in early summer, we no longer believe that the beginning of the budget cut will replace a quarterly rate hike. We continue to see increases in March, June and September, while we have added a new increase in the December meeting “.

In the minutes of the latest meeting in 2021, Fed officials stressed the need for a quicker monetary tightening to prevent the US economy from overheating amid high inflation and near full employment.

According to policymakers, this is a context that “could justify a faster normalization of the reference rate”, we read in the minutes, with the reduction of the balance sheet that will be “closer to that of the increase in the reference rate than in the previous experience. of standardization of 2017 “.

This week, and more precisely Wednesday at 14:30 CET, the Fed will be watching very carefully the new data on the for the month of December, expected at + 7.0% on an annual basis from 6.8% (already the highs in 40 years), with a core index that could accelerate to + 5.4% YoY from 4.9% in November.

Meanwhile, the pressure remains high on Treasury rates with a ten-year yield at 1.8% and a 30-year yield at 2.14%. According to the economists of Capital Economics, the increase in T-bonds has “still room for upside”, and they predict “a 10y increase of 50 basis points to 2.25% at the end of 2023”.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman23 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

who is Joachim Nagel (and why he is aiming at the ECB) – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Marine wind farm, a rendering to untie the knot of visual impact

November 5, 2021

The Rai license fee returns from January (which remains in the bill)

2 weeks ago

Intercos: profile, balance sheet data and strategy of the Euronext Milan freshman

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button