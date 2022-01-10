Goldman Sachs, Fed To Raise Rates Four Times In 2022 By Investing.com



Investing.com – In a research note released over the weekend, Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 updated its forecast on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, forecasting four interest rate hikes in 2022 (as already priced by CME futures) .

According to the investment giant, the process of reducing the budget could begin “as early as July”, with Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist, who believes that the rapid improvement in the US labor market and the hawkish signals in the FOMC minutes suggest “a much faster normalization of politics”.

“We are moving our budget reduction forecast from December to July, with elements pointing to action possibly also in the previous months,” said the expert. “With inflation likely still well above the Fed’s target in early summer, we no longer believe that the beginning of the budget cut will replace a quarterly rate hike. We continue to see increases in March, June and September, while we have added a new increase in the December meeting “.

In the minutes of the latest meeting in 2021, Fed officials stressed the need for a quicker monetary tightening to prevent the US economy from overheating amid high inflation and near full employment.

According to policymakers, this is a context that “could justify a faster normalization of the reference rate”, we read in the minutes, with the reduction of the balance sheet that will be “closer to that of the increase in the reference rate than in the previous experience. of standardization of 2017 “.

This week, and more precisely Wednesday at 14:30 CET, the Fed will be watching very carefully the new data on the for the month of December, expected at + 7.0% on an annual basis from 6.8% (already the highs in 40 years), with a core index that could accelerate to + 5.4% YoY from 4.9% in November.

Meanwhile, the pressure remains high on Treasury rates with a ten-year yield at 1.8% and a 30-year yield at 2.14%. According to the economists of Capital Economics, the increase in T-bonds has “still room for upside”, and they predict “a 10y increase of 50 basis points to 2.25% at the end of 2023”.