Goldman Sachs prepares Bitcoin loans

We broke up yesterday talking about Goldman Sachs and Bitcoin options and already after a few hours we must return to the relationship between one of the largest banks in the world and the main cryptocurrency in the market.

We talk about loans, we talk about Bitcoin like collateral and financially complex situations that no one would have been able to imagine even a few weeks ago.

Goldman Sachs bombshell – evolutions in 3-6 months

Bitcoin as collateral for loans: that’s what it means

Goldman Sachs would have made understand a Coindesk the interest of several banks in the creation of loan formulas for institutional clients with Bitcoin as collateral, or as an asset that would be transferred in the event that the repayment of the loan should not be successful.

For many of our readers such an option might seem like a financial technicality, but it is actually a revolution of enormous significance to Bitcoin as such, or as financial asset on which several listed companies are starting to build an expansion of their assets.

Actually what is proposed by Goldman Sachs it is even more complex. Because it would be what they are called in technical jargon repurchase agreements, which involve third parties who facilitate the transaction between the creditor and the debtor. There would also be more banks exploring this possibility, more than 10 according to the report by Coindesk, with some of these likely to start showing something in this sense as early as the next 3-6 months.

The Regulator Problem

The biggest obstacle, even for banks of this size, will be resolving the issue with the regulator of the markets in United States. There are grounds for moving in this direction, based however on what was decided during the administration Trump. It will have to be seen what the administration’s intentions will be Biden, which has not yet shown itself to be particularly open to the hypothesis of a financial future based precisely on Bitcoin.

They will succeed the pressures of institutes of the importance of Goldman Sachs to overcome these obstacles? We are positive about this possibility, particularly after that SEC, for example, he had to surrender to ETF based on the queen of cryptocurrencies.

Early in the revolution: that’s why we believe they are the first steps for Bitcoin

Although the news is important, we are not surprised at all. We have been arguing for some time now on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it that this is the more natural trajectory for a cryptocurrency that is very popular as a long-term hedging asset against inflation.

Bitcoin, although it still retains some of its nature of risk assets, is inevitably normalizing as a kind of digital gold. And if our reading were to be correct, we can expect an ever-increasing demand for the next few months and years, with the obvious repercussions on price that we can expect in these market situations.