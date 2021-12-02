Goldman Sachs: Takes the Field for Bitcoin | “Options the market of the future”

The next big market of Bitcoin for big finance? For groups of the size of Goldman Sachs the ETF ei Futures are now a thing of the past. Indeed, great attention will be paid to those of the options, another derivatives market that already exists for $ BTC, but in a relatively primordial and not very liquid form.

This at least in the intentions of the group Goldman Sachs, which remains one of the most relevant on a global scale and historically one of those closest to world of cryptocurrencies as a financial investment tool.

Goldman Sachs illustrates Bitcoin’s financial future

Goldman Sachs: “The future will be a more liquid Bitcoin options market

Goldmans Sachs he sees clearly. Or at least it offers its own vision for the evolutions in the financial field of investments in Bitcoin. Or rather, we should talk about hedging made using Bitcoin. THE Futures, which have been quoted for a long time at CME they will not be the culmination in terms of derivative securities.

There are funds that have exposure to stocks that have Bitcoin in hand [MicroStrategy e Tesla, NDR] and to hedge they can operate with futures. What they want, however, is not a rebalancing of their portfolio, but protection for the long term. For this the options will be important.

The options therefore, in a market that should be more liquid than today, in particular for all those funds that invest in companies that have cash on hand $ BTC. Options that could be offered by the group itself, which had reopened its own earlier this year trading desk for the crypto world, after closing it during the crack of the 2017.

Bitcoin Options: What Does That Mean?

In fact, there are already several exchanges now, often through relatively informal channels. A much more liquid market for options would mean something of an additional normalization from Bitcoin like financial asset, although many see us as yet another vehicle of destabilization.

This will not be the case, particularly if such entities are involved. The important sign to read in this case is that Bitcoin it could become so widespread as a store of value for companies as well as to create a great demand for securities created to protect themselves on the markets.

Which would mean that in the unspoken forecasts of Goldman Sachs there would be an expansion of the doctrine Microstrategy also to other companies. Thus confirming with the facts the path of Bitcoin like gold substitute asset. As we said at the beginning – a sign of enormous importance, for an asset that is still in a phase embryonic of its existence.