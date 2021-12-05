Goldoni was dying, he was reborn with the electric tractor

Goldoni has been producing agricultural machinery in Carpi since 1927, but before celebrating its century of life, it will produce the first electric tractor in the Motor Valley. And among the very first in the world.

Yet, until a few months ago, only the workers’ anger in the garrison was reverberating in the plant to avoid closure, after the failure of the Chinese dream. With the giant Lovol Heavy Industry and its subsidiary Lovol Arbos Group. Now it also starts with zero emissions and with the owners of the Belgian brand Keestrack.

The dispute was hard, long and not painless for the workers (69 were left out). Committed for months, day and night a Migliarina, the Carpi locality of the factory, to act as sentinels to the factory where regional and national policy has been spent so much. Eventually the Belgian group arrived and now we also work at Christmas thanks to the boom in requests and despite the difficulty in supplying raw materials. And we go to a renewal: from two-wheel tractors to tractors over 100 HP.

In-cabin kit for precision farming

More and more technology on board. The various company protagonists explain it also in short but clear clips on social networks where managers and executives like Andrea Ugatti, Goldoni – Keestrack sales and after-sales director, who underlines the technological innovation of the new company that escaped closure.

Now it is a construction site in full renovation and the first fruits will arrive in 2023. Among these are the tractor cabs with 4.0 kit or almost high-tech rooms where you can apply the tools of precision agriculture.

Electric tractor for a Swiss company

Union sources in the local Modena press reported an agreement with a Swiss company for the construction of the electric tractor. At the moment, therefore, we are not at the announcement but at the indiscretion.

The technical data are missing but it is certainly good news that the Emilian agricultural mechanics points to a future with zero emissions. A story that recalls that of the legendary Bolognese company Breda Menarini which, ended up in foreign hands and on the brink of the abyss, presented the first electric bus (read here).

Sign of the Motor Valley resilience in transit to the E-Valley, also confirmed by the arrival of the Chinese of Silk-Faw in Reggio-Emilia (read here).

A path documented in the book e-Valley published by Vaielettrico (read here) where you can also read the stories of some entrepreneurs who have been on the market for some time with electric machines for harvesting fruit and vegetables.

