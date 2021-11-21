goleada debut in the Italian Cup

Juventus Women hosted by Roma CF in the second round of the Coppa Italia groups: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news

There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro after the feat at the home of Wolfsburg he wins hands down at the lesordio in Italian Cup on the second day of the group stage. Rome CF overwhelmed 8-1 with triplet of Staskova, doublets of Caruso And Hurtig and goals from Bonfantini.

Roma CF Juventus Women 1-8: summary and slow motion

3 ‘Lenzini header – First chance, detachment from corner and ball on the bottom

9 ′ Bonfantini opportunity – He steers into the area and looks for Staskova, at the end the ball slips out and is picked up by Di Cicco

11 ′ Zamanian Punishment – Finds the goal but Cicco is good at flying and deflecting for a corner

15 ‘Hurtig shot – He sets up on his own, enters the area and kicks with his right: the ball is not very high

16 ‘Cicco saves – Interventions in series, both decisive on Hurtig first and on the beautiful conclusion of Caruso then

17 ‘Goal Caruso – Staskova cleans a ball in the area, good insertion of Caruso who controls and has plenty of time to beat Di Cicco with the left-handed

19 ‘Gol Hurtig – He closes a long triangle with Bonfantini online. The Swede first tried with the heel, then reaffirms the ball left there on the net

20 ‘Goal Bonfantini – Juventus trio! Nice personal action by Hurtig who then pockets for Bonfantini. The 22 still beats Di Cicco with the help of the inner pole

23 ‘Double Caruso – All alone in the area, she heads a free-kick from Zamanian into the net

29 ‘Caruso shot – Which this time he tries to place, he doesn’t find the door

32 ‘Hurtig header – Bonfantini’s detachment on the cross from the right, blocks Di Cicco

43 ‘Goal Staskova – Bonfantini puts in low and tense. Hurtig’s touch before the Czech’s safe shot

46 ′ Double Staskova – Zamanian frees Hurtig on the right which he puts in for Staskova. The Czech reiterates on the net after the first attempt was rejected by Casaroli

50 ‘Triplet Staskova – Bonfantini escapes to the right, which he then puts in low. Casaroli’s short rejection before the blow under the crossbar of the number 9 which makes a hat-trick

54 ‘Zamanian shot – Great personal action in the area and then right placed on the far post. You pass Casaroli in corenr

57 ‘Goal Badawiya – The defense of Juventus Women was surprised on the occasion. He flies and kicks with his left-handed cross, Aprile hits the ball in the corner

62 ‘Baby Walkers Occasion – Turned off just a little on a soft assist from Bonfantini

66 ‘Shot Zamanian – High ball on Pfattner’s low cross

69 ′ Gol Hurtig – Excellent post by Beccari for the Swede who still beats Di Cicco

74 ‘Beccari pole – Very close to his first goal with the First Team. Turned on by an assist from Lundorf who finds the post

90 ‘Zamanian shot – On an assist from Hurtig, he kicks high

Best of the match Juventus Women: Staskova REPORT CARDS

Roma CF Juventus Women 1-8: result and match report

Networks: 17 ′ Caruso, 19 ′ Hurtig, 20 ′ Bonfantini, 23 ′ Caruso, 43 ′ Staskova, 46 ′ Staskova, 50 ′ Staskova, 57 ′ Badawiya, 69 ′ Hurtig

Rome CF: Di Cicco (46 ‘Casaroli); Novelli (71 ′ Di Salvo), Salm, Badawiya, Polverino, Orlando (79 ′ Farnesi), Di Fazio, Filippi, Peri (58 ′ Conti), Silvi, Manno (46 ′ Liskova). Annex. Cafaro. Available. Chahid, Del Rosso, Scarozza, Capitta

Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Lundorf, Lenzini (46 ‘Pfattner), Salvai (60’ Rosucci), Boattin (46 ‘Giai); Caruso (46 ‘Beccari), Zamanian, Nilden; Bonfantini, Staskova (60 ‘Girelli), Hurtig. Annex. Montemurro. Available. Soggiu, Bonansea

Referee: Hermitage of Ancona

Roma CF Juventus Women: the pre match