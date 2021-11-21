goleada debut in the Italian Cup
Juventus Women hosted by Roma CF in the second round of the Coppa Italia groups: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news
There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro after the feat at the home of Wolfsburg he wins hands down at the lesordio in Italian Cup on the second day of the group stage. Rome CF overwhelmed 8-1 with triplet of Staskova, doublets of Caruso And Hurtig and goals from Bonfantini.
Roma CF Juventus Women 1-8: summary and slow motion
3 ‘Lenzini header – First chance, detachment from corner and ball on the bottom
9 ′ Bonfantini opportunity – He steers into the area and looks for Staskova, at the end the ball slips out and is picked up by Di Cicco
11 ′ Zamanian Punishment – Finds the goal but Cicco is good at flying and deflecting for a corner
15 ‘Hurtig shot – He sets up on his own, enters the area and kicks with his right: the ball is not very high
16 ‘Cicco saves – Interventions in series, both decisive on Hurtig first and on the beautiful conclusion of Caruso then
17 ‘Goal Caruso – Staskova cleans a ball in the area, good insertion of Caruso who controls and has plenty of time to beat Di Cicco with the left-handed
19 ‘Gol Hurtig – He closes a long triangle with Bonfantini online. The Swede first tried with the heel, then reaffirms the ball left there on the net
20 ‘Goal Bonfantini – Juventus trio! Nice personal action by Hurtig who then pockets for Bonfantini. The 22 still beats Di Cicco with the help of the inner pole
23 ‘Double Caruso – All alone in the area, she heads a free-kick from Zamanian into the net
29 ‘Caruso shot – Which this time he tries to place, he doesn’t find the door
32 ‘Hurtig header – Bonfantini’s detachment on the cross from the right, blocks Di Cicco
43 ‘Goal Staskova – Bonfantini puts in low and tense. Hurtig’s touch before the Czech’s safe shot
46 ′ Double Staskova – Zamanian frees Hurtig on the right which he puts in for Staskova. The Czech reiterates on the net after the first attempt was rejected by Casaroli
50 ‘Triplet Staskova – Bonfantini escapes to the right, which he then puts in low. Casaroli’s short rejection before the blow under the crossbar of the number 9 which makes a hat-trick
54 ‘Zamanian shot – Great personal action in the area and then right placed on the far post. You pass Casaroli in corenr
57 ‘Goal Badawiya – The defense of Juventus Women was surprised on the occasion. He flies and kicks with his left-handed cross, Aprile hits the ball in the corner
62 ‘Baby Walkers Occasion – Turned off just a little on a soft assist from Bonfantini
66 ‘Shot Zamanian – High ball on Pfattner’s low cross
69 ′ Gol Hurtig – Excellent post by Beccari for the Swede who still beats Di Cicco
74 ‘Beccari pole – Very close to his first goal with the First Team. Turned on by an assist from Lundorf who finds the post
90 ‘Zamanian shot – On an assist from Hurtig, he kicks high
Best of the match Juventus Women: Staskova REPORT CARDS
Roma CF Juventus Women 1-8: result and match report
Networks: 17 ′ Caruso, 19 ′ Hurtig, 20 ′ Bonfantini, 23 ′ Caruso, 43 ′ Staskova, 46 ′ Staskova, 50 ′ Staskova, 57 ′ Badawiya, 69 ′ Hurtig
Rome CF: Di Cicco (46 ‘Casaroli); Novelli (71 ′ Di Salvo), Salm, Badawiya, Polverino, Orlando (79 ′ Farnesi), Di Fazio, Filippi, Peri (58 ′ Conti), Silvi, Manno (46 ′ Liskova). Annex. Cafaro. Available. Chahid, Del Rosso, Scarozza, Capitta
Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Lundorf, Lenzini (46 ‘Pfattner), Salvai (60’ Rosucci), Boattin (46 ‘Giai); Caruso (46 ‘Beccari), Zamanian, Nilden; Bonfantini, Staskova (60 ‘Girelli), Hurtig. Annex. Montemurro. Available. Soggiu, Bonansea
Referee: Hermitage of Ancona
Roma CF Juventus Women: the pre match
