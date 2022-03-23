Goleado, three points in the tibia and anti-doping with Piqué and Jordi Alba

The German midfielder witnessed the second half of a “very bitter” derby which he said he opted for with the first goal.

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid’s German midfielder, revealed in the podcast that he publishes with his brother ‘Simply Mal Luppen’, that his change to the break in the Clásico was due to the hard tackle of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for which they had to give him stitches in the tibia.

It was an action that caused the Real Madrid players to protest the referee, the harsh entry of ‘Auba’ when the game was still tied at zero, for which they asked for the expulsion of the Barcelona striker but he was left without any sanction.

“I had a wound and they had to sew my tibia with three stitches,” he revealed Kroos on your podcast. “I saw that he was bleeding, but I didn’t really notice it in the game,” she added.

The German midfielder witnessed the second half of a “very bitter” derby which he said he opted for with the first goal. “After 0-1 the game went one way and it was disappointing. We were very weak until the end.”

Toni Kroos received a hard challenge from Pierre Aubameyang in the Clásico de España Getty Images

As if that were not enough, Kroos had to pass the anti-doping control together with the Brazilian Vinicius Junior. “In addition to the result and the injury, my night was completed when the doctor told me that I had doping control. I met Pique and Jordi Alba. We do not talk. Vinicius and I were the losers and I couldn’t wait to get out of there.

Despite the heavy loss conceded in the Santiago Bernabéu derby, Kroos sent a message of calm to Real Madrid fans and made a positive assessment of the season, with two months to go to fight for an exciting double.

“We have to raise our heads again. Everyone would have signed at the beginning of the season to be as we are. The season has been very good so far, we are doing very well and there are two months left in which we cannot allow what has happened to us. change the course. We have many possibilities of titles”, he sentenced.