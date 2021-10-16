Golem releases an ETH mining app for PCs and laptops

Golem Network has launched an app that allows users to mine Ether on their PCs and laptops – the well-known decentralized platform for sharing computing power released the “Thorg” application, which allows ETH mining on Windows systems.

The app runs in the background and take advantage of unused computing power to perform Proof-of-Work mining. However, users are rewarded with GLM, Golem’s native token, not with ETH.

The system is based on Polygon, Layer-two network aggregator, so as to reduce transaction costs for users. Golem CEO Piotr Janiuk said Thorg was designed to increase adoption of the Golem network by allowing users to passively earn revenue using their computers.

Running the app requires a Windows 10 operating system and one GPU with at least 6GB of memory, a feature that only mid-to-high-end hardware possesses.

But getting your hands on a high-end graphics card right now isn’t easy at all, unless you’re willing to spend big bucks. Fortunately, the announcement explains that you don’t need to have state-of-the-art hardware to make use of the new feature:

“In case you don’t have a high-end GPU, you can still use Golem Network to do the calculations and thus earn GLM.”

At the time of writing, Golem’s native token stands at around $ 0.47 – a 64% lower price than the all-time high of $ 1.32, reached in April 2018.