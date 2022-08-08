Golf City-Joie | The Journal of Quebec

Pierre Tremblay (photo on the left), president of Groupe JD, and Marc-Antoine Cyr (photo on the right), co-owner of Groupe GestiPro, have accepted the honorary co-presidency of the 12e Cité Joie Foundation golf tournament to be held on Wednesday, August 17 (12:30 p.m. in shotgun start) at Le Montmorency golf club.

The funds raised during this day will allow the Cité Joie Foundation to ensure the sustainability of Cité Joie in the pursuit of its mission, which is entirely dedicated to the well-being of people living with disabilities who attend the various respite programs and of camps offered year-round. There are still some places. Information : https://fondationcitejoie.com/ or Sylvain Deschamps at 418 849-7183.

TuesdayGuys





They are about thirty to play golf every Tuesday at the Lac St-Joseph golf club, in Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, within a league called Les MardiGars. On Tuesday, August 2, Michel Bastien surprised his playing partners, at hole number 5, by making a hole-in-one thanks to his talent (obviously), but also using his 8 iron over a distance of 145 yards. It was his first such feat in this league. In the photo, from left to right: Jean Claude Fortin, Michael Bastienthe author of the exploit, Claude Lemieux and Jacques Toppingwho has witnessed three holes in one at hole number 5 since becoming a member at Lac St-Joseph and who wishes, one day, to make one, but not necessarily at hole 5e hole !

In memory





August 8, 1992. The ex-tough guy John Kordic (photo), who had made his fame with his fists in Montreal, Toronto, Washington and Quebec in the NHL, dies following a cocaine overdose leading to a heart problem, at the Maxim motel, on boulevard Hamel in Quebec. A strong intervention of the police services had been necessary to control Kordic, who had, in spite of the help of the ambulance services, succumbed thereafter.

Birthdays





Shawn Mendes (photo on the left), Canadian singer and songwriter, 24 years old… Felix Auger-Aliassime (photo on the right), tennis player (the prodigy of L’Ancienne-Lorette), 22 years old… Gerard DeltellMP for Louis-Saint-Laurent since October 19, 2015, 58 years old… Roger Federertennis champion, of Swiss origin, 41 years old… JonahQuebec singer, 43 years old… Vincent VallieresQuebec singer-songwriter and performer, 44 years old… Ken DrydenNHL goaltender (1970-79: Canadian), 75… Dustin HoffmanAmerican actor, 85 years old.

missing





August 8, 2021: Bill Davis (pictured left), 92, 18e Premier of Ontario from 1er March 1971 to February 8, 1985 for four terms, under the banner of the Progressive Conservative Party… 2021: Paul Hellyer (photo on the right), 98 years old, Canadian politician, former Minister of National Defense of Canada and Transport… 2019: Ernie Colon88, comic book artist known to his fans for having drawn Richie Rich and a warrior princess… 2018: Elise Pare-Tousignant81 years old, great lady associated with the musical community of Quebec… 2018: Jarrod Lyle36, Australian golfer who has won two Web.com Tour victories and played in 121 PGA tournaments… 2018: Nicholas Bett28 years old, Kenyan athlete world champion in the 400m hurdles in 2015 in Beijing… 2017: Marie-Paule Dagenais Dube92 years old, a great astrologer in Quebec from 1972 to 1986… 2017: Glen Campbell81, the legend of country music, performer in particular of Rhinestone Cowboy… 2015 : Bernard Rioux78, retired from Eskimo Transport… 2015: Claude Girard63 years old, ex-advertising representative at the time of CJRP Québec… 2014: Christian Lavoie65 years old, passionate about the radio world, professor at the CRTQ… 2013: Karen Black74, American actress… 1988: Felix Leclerc74 years old.