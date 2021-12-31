GOLF NEWS – The movie golf courses

The movie golf courses.

One of the most important aspects in making a film is the choice of location.

Screenwriters and directors are always looking for places that are able to amplify the emotions hidden in the plot of their works.

Golf courses lend themselves perfectly to this.

Over time, the number of films set (in whole or in part) on the fairways of more or less famous clubs has grown.

And I’m not just talking about works that talk exclusively about golf.

Goldfinger (1964)

The famous challenge between James Bond (played by Sean Connery, who was a great fan of our sport) and Auric Goldfinger was held on the fairways and greens of Stoke Park Golf & Country, a Buckingamshire club.

However, it seems that Ian Fleming, in the course of writing the romaNzo, was inspired by his home club, Royal St. George’s.

My Favorite Brunette (1947)

In the film, a romantic comedy, starring Dorothy Lamour and Bob Hope (another great golf addicted) some scenes are set on hole 15 of the Cypress Point Club, a 143-yard par 3 overlooking the sea.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The story of the ex-hockey player (Adam Sandler) who decides to start playing golf is set at Pitt Meadows Golf Club, in British Columbia.

After all, what better place than Canada, where everyone is crazy about hockey?

Lost in translation (2003)

The scene in which Bill Murray (coincidentally, also discreetly linked to the most beautiful sport in the world) makes a tee shot immersed in a dream landscape with Mount Fuji in the background is not the result of technology.

Members of Kawaghuchiko Country Club, located on the outskirts of Tokyo, enjoy that view on a daily basis.

The Best Game of My Life (2005)

Although Francis Ouimet lived just outside the Brookline Country Club, the story of his magical victory at the 1913 US Open was told set in Montreal’s Kanawaki Golf Club.

This may seem strange, but there is an explanation.

An unwritten Brookline Circle rule states that members’ names appear in newspapers only in their epitaphs, as does film appearances.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Although the narrative takes place in Georgia (Captain Junuh is Savannah’s idol), most of the gameplay scenes were filmed on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the scene of Phil MIckelson’s big PGA Champiosnhip victory. who has always defined this work as his favorite film.

How to blame him.