Gollum will be at The Games Awards 2021, it’s official – Nerd4.life

The Twitter account of the The Game Awards 2021 has announced one of the games that will surely be present at the event, probably with a new trailer: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The highly anticipated stealth game by Daedalic Entertainment has been confirmed with the publication of a short teaser, in which we can see Gollum in action, attacking an enemy from behind.

Unfortunately, no new information has been given on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, so you have to wait until December 9 to find out more. While we wait, please read our preview of the game, in which we wrote:

While still clearly immature in many elements, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum already seems to want to follow a path well defined by its developers, and we were impressed by the complexity of the maps and the care of certain elements. Mechanically, the game does not seem to be particularly revolutionary, but if the level design and the campaign were to prove to be of a high level, we could have a very remarkable stealth game on our hands, with one of the most evocative settings in circulation. It is not cheap.

Before leaving, we remind you that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. He doesn’t have one yet release date, but it is likely that we will see him in 2022. Also today, Geoff Keighley announced that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be one of the hosts of The Game Awards 2021.