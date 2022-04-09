Golovkin shakes Murata and unifies middleweight titles, approaches third fight vs. Cinnamon

Gennadiy Golovkin is getting closer to a long-awaited trilogy fight with Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

A day after his 40th birthday, Golovkin captured a second middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ryota Murata on Saturday in Saitama, Japan, in an early Fight of the Year contender.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) dropped Murata with the first punch he threw in the ninth round, a powerful right hand, before dropping the Japanese star with another right hand later in the round, prompting the corner will throw in the towel to stop the fight.

Some powerful punches helped Gennadiy Golovkin get past Ryota Murata and keep him on course for a potential third fight against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

The victory not only added Murata’s WBA title at 160 pounds to Golovkin’s collection, but more importantly ensured that Golovkin would move on to a third fight with Alvarez, scheduled for September 17.

Golovkin and Alvarez agreed to the fight in February, which will take place at 168 pounds for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight championship. But first, Golovkin needed to push Murata back in a fight that was scheduled for December 29 but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Japan.

With Murata (16-3, 13 KOs) out of the way, Alvarez, ESPN’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, must now defeat Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in a light heavyweight title challenge to finish third. clash with Golovkin, a fight Alvarez said is personal.

Tons of respect for Ryota Murata! You are the champ 🙏🏻 Arigato! pic.twitter.com/5lpUXTv842 — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 9, 2022

“It’s not personal to me,” Golovkin told ESPN last month. “I moved on from those fights before I came home. I don’t live in the past. If fighting me again is ‘personal’ for him, why did it take him four years to decide to do it?”

Golovkin and Álvarez tied in September 2017 before Álvarez outpointed him a year later.

Golovkin, ESPN’s No. 2 middleweight, took 16 months to get back in the ring after his TKO win over Kamil Szeremeta, and was forced to endure some tough times against Murata. The Olympic gold medalist was able to wear Golovkin down and was particularly effective with his body attack for the first four rounds before Golovkin turned the tide in the fifth round.

2 Related

A boastful curved right hand sent Murata’s mouthpiece flying in the fifth as Golovkin seemed to catch a second wind. Suddenly he controlled the action.

Golovkin began to push Murata back as he unloaded the punishment on the Japanese star. Golovkin’s first punch in the ninth round was the beginning of the end. Murata was on shaky legs as he tried to survive along the ropes as Golovkin feinted and let his hands go for the final blow of the fight.

The 36-year-old was able to absorb the attack for a few moments before landing a couple of blows on a seemingly exhausted Golovkin, who then dropped Murata with another right hand to produce the only knockdown of the fight.

Golovkin seemed a step slower, just as he did in an October 2019 decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, but the power of the brand remains formidable. So is Golovkin’s chin, long considered one of the best in boxing.

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ to see exclusive boxing eventsweigh-ins and more (US only). Saturday, April 9, 10 p.m. ET ESPN+/ESPN Deportes: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, for Mayer’s IBF/WBO women’s super featherweight titles

The fight was Murata’s first in 30 months following a December 2019 TKO victory over Steven Butler. He entered the ring ranked #4 on ESPN at 160 pounds, having avenged both his loss to Rob Brant and his controversial loss to Hassan N’Dam.

But the promotion up the class of Golovkin, a future Hall of Famer, proved to be too much.

Golovkin’s 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses tied the record held by the legendary Bernard Hopkins before he suffered the first loss of his career, a majority decision loss to Alvarez in their September 2018 rematch.

Both bouts were commercial bonanzas and cemented Golovkin’s status as one of boxing’s top stars and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters.

But since the Alvarez fights, Golovkin has failed to capture his former form, which included 23 straight knockouts, a streak that ended in 2017 with a decision win over Daniel Jacobs.

Now, assuming Alvarez defeats Bivol on May 7, Golovkin will look to end this bitter rivalry and attempt to become a two-division champion in his 168-pound debut. The first two fights generated more than 1 million pay-per-view buys each along with more than $50 million in combined gate receipts in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s the biggest fight [en el deporte] It is feasible. There could be others, but the boxing business prevents them from being made,” Golovkin said. “The reason I think it’s a great fight is because we’ve already given the fans two fantastic fights. Many people from all over the world saw them. The fans know what to expect and I think they want to see more than what we gave them the first two times.”