Gomez: ‘I dream of Napoli. Insigne has little visibility. Atalanta from the Scudetto, but one between Inter and Milan wins it | First page

Alejandro the Papu Gomez granted a long interview to Gazzetta dello Sport in which he returned to talk about his farewell to Atalanta, the championship fight and his future.

ATALANTA – “I know it can happen that Sevilla and Atalanta meet in the Europa League and, if it happens, I play: it is my job. I would be happy because I would hug many friends, whom I didn’t say goodbye when I left. Gasperini? never takes away … and then I respect everyone “

FUTURE – “I’m 33, I’d like to get to 37-38. Provided I still manage to have fun … Back to Italy … I choose Napoli. I’ve always liked Naples for its bond with Diego, for the way he treats the Argentines, for that light blue shirt.

The error? Go and play in Ukraine. I wouldn’t go to a league like this today to make money. The new Papu? Insigne. I have a devotion to him, I have always admired him. Perhaps the fact of playing in Naples has deprived him of some visibility ”

SCUDETTO – “Serie A is beautiful: it has 3-4 teams that will play for the Scudetto. Juve, no, they are very far away: I don’t think they will come back. Who will win? Inter or Milan. If Atalanta wins it would be extraordinary for the city and society. : a unique thing for Percassi, Gasperini, everyone. It would be even better than Leicester. He can really win, he always does better on the return than on the first leg … If it happens, I will come to Italy to celebrate “..

AFTER FOOTBALL – “I like this world but I don’t want to die from football. As of today, I say: I will not be a coach. No more travel, hotels, retreats. I like more the idea of ​​being a prosecutor or going on TV. But surely I will. also the investor, the entrepreneur. I am looking for projects that make me alive and technology is now at the top of my interests. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs (certificates that certify the authenticity of a digital object, ed) are for me the future”.

