Gomita exposes her curves with a daring neon bikini from the beaches of Venezuela

Aracely Ordazbetter known as gummy bearset fire to social networks with a series of photographs that he showed off from a beach in Venezuela, where he appeared posing with a delirious bikini that left very little to the imagination and that made it worthy of a shower of praise.

The sexy clown is happy and proud of the results she obtained with the gastric bypass surgery she underwent to celebrate her 27th birthday, with which she managed to lose a total of 13 kilos. That is why she decided to return to the beach to use her most risky swimsuit and incidentally show off her flat abdomen and heart-stopping curves.

This was how the television presenter again squandered sensuality before her 3.3. millions of Instagram followers, who became witnesses to the slender silhouette that she achieved after visiting the operating room last September, when she traveled to Venezuela to celebrate her birthday with a new surgery.

It was during the Easter holidays when the circus star was seen posing in the middle of the beach to show off her figure, so, using a daring neon bikini exposed her infarct curves.

“Week!, because I’m not a saint“It was the phrase with which he accompanied the publication that stole the hearts of more than 200 thousand followers who rationed before his beauty with a red heart, as well as a rain of messages in which they told him everything, because although it was again The target of strong criticism, there was no shortage of people who praised her beauty.

And taking advantage of the fact that she visited one of the places she enjoys the most, she also pleased her TikTok followers, where she published a video in which she again joined Anitta’s challenge and from the beach and again with a tiny black string bikini that she combined with a neon top.

As dictated by #AnittaChallengeGomita threw himself into the sand to move his hips on the ground, with which he has managed to accumulate more than 4.6 million reproductions so far.

