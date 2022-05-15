Gomita Reveals The Real Reason She Got Addicted To Plastic Surgery

Aracely Ordaz, better known as Gomita She was a guest on the show Silvia Olmedo, although the complete recording has not been released on social networks Some fragments of said talk are already circulating.

Undoubtedly one of the topics they touched on was their affinity for performing cosmetic surgeries, to which She confessed that she practiced one per year, because in this way she could get the attention of her mother, father, siblings and all of her family.

The presenter revealed that she has undergone reconstruction of her nose, beard, bichectomy, liposculpture, pomp, breasts and others, as she assures that when the procedure is carried out it is a moment that she takes advantage of to rest from work.

“For a year I had surgery, at that time of each surgery it was a small attention from my family, from my parents, because it was a lot of work, we had a lot of work, every weekend it was work, work, work, and it was always ‘when we are going to have time for us’, then that little space that I had was my rest and I had everyone’s attention”, he said.

The video was undoubtedly quickly filled with comments that reacted to what the participant of “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy” explained and some Internet users mentioned that they now understood the thoughts of many people who decide to undergo plastic surgery.

Let us remember that a few days ago Gomita announced in an interview with Edén Dorantes that since he underwent the Gastric Bypass he feels very well, although he has had some problems because he must follow a special diet, since everything he eats must be accompanied with food especially so that the food does not get stuck.

“Everything I eat has to be with avocado so that it slides or a banana, literally… I mean, a piece of steak with… no, no, the meat is too dry for me so it gets stuck, I’m leaving some things to eat, but I feel very good,” he mentioned.