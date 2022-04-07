Gomita shows before and after operations | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- “Gomita” whose name is Aracely Ordaz confessed to her followers through a series of videos in which she confessed that she was very happy about her achievements in terms of health, after did gastric bypass so I could lose weight faster.

The famous shared some Tik Tok where she made a comparison of her body, and showed the before and after with the same clothes that she used in previous recordings. She also through her stories on Instagram she revealed that before the operation she pwas 80 kilos and now weighs 13 kilos less, now he also takes care of his diet and eats it in small portions every two hours.

After my bypass, my clothes are too big for me” commented

Gomita confessed that for them to do his bypass in Mexico he had to weigh more than 100 kilos, and for this reason he traveled to Venezuela to have a safe operation with the doctor Henry Garcia which did not ask for a minimum weight.

The famous one was honest and was in several stories talking and answering questions that her followers sent her related to whether it was painful or not, or how long it lasted.

At first he refused to answer the price of what his operation had cost, but in the end they managed to talk to him about the insistence of his fans and revealed that he spent ten thousand dollars, approximately 200 thousand pesos.