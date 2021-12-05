‘Gomorrah’ and the others, here are the best series of 2021 for the New York Times

Gomorrah there is. The series that changed the panorama of Italian seriality in the world does not miss the appointment with the selection of the best shows of 2021 according to the New York Times which at the end of the year with the “best of” ritual takes stock of the year for cinema, music and indeed seriality. In the American newspaper reported by its television critics there is therefore also the Italian saga that if we (on Sky Atlantic and Now) has reached the final chapter, in America on HBO Max it is still in its fourth season. Writes critic Mike Hale: “It has been a good year, at least from this point of view, for fans of this gripping Neapolitan gangster saga: after a tremendously long hiatus due to rights issues, the third and fourth seasons are arrived in the United States within a few months of each other. The third season ended badly, both for one of the main characters and for the viewers disappointed by the predictability of the forced season finale. But the fourth season was immediately back on track, with the bonus of an expanded role and a love interest! – for the irresistible character of Cristiana Dell’Anna, the accidental drug dealer Patrizia “.

Gomorrah is one of the few non-English shows to have been selected by the critics of the New York Times, the others are the French Call my agent And Laetitia, the Danish The killing and Korean DP (No, not Squid Game which they call a “cynical South Korean thriller”). We have fished in their selection to point out some shows and where to retrieve them in Italy.

Dickinson (Apple TV +)

The truth of Emily Dickinson is encapsulated in her poems. It is the simple but brilliant premise behind the successful series Dickinson, whose third and final season concludes the coming-of-age novel created by Alena Smith (Newsroom And The Affair). Through the writing that comes to life on the screen in its golden handwriting, a new audience of readers has entered the poetry of the Amherst writer thanks to a story that, although accurate in its reconstruction, speaks a contemporary language made up of songs by Billie Eilish and Lizzo, adolescent slang ( we talk about gossip and influencers) and great humor. Forget the introverted and reserved woman, the daughter who never became a mother, as has often been told, the Emily of Hailee Steinfeld, a 14-year-old ex of The Grit (one Oscar nomination and one Golden Globe nomination) who is now 24 years old and is also the producer of the series, is something else. With the third season closes a circle, set during the American Civil War presents the poet as an anti-slavery feminist who does not correspond to the historical truth but, at least according to the screenwriter, can be read as an effect of her radical personality and her friendships.

The ensemble cast of ‘Dickinson’

It’s a Sin (Starzplay)

When the manufacturer’s series came out in England Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk, A Very English Scandal) immediately had the effect of doubling, if not tripling, the number of people who underwent the HIV test. Forty years this year since the discovery of the virus and there is still a lot to tell, this series – taken from a real experience – is the story of a group of friends in the rainbow London of the eighties and of Thatcher, marked by hits of the moment. Ritchie (Olly Alexander) comes from the Isle of Wight and dreams of being an actor even though he told his parents that he will study law in London. Colin (Callum Scott Howells) is Scottish to the core as his accent shows and works as an apprentice on Savile Row, the street of men’s high fashion. Ash (Nathaniel Curtis) – of Indian origins – is the most daring and vital, the city is already at his feet when together with Jill (Lydia West), the only girl in the group and Roscoe (Omari Douglas), a young man of Nigerian descent who slammed his family’s door claiming to be gay, went to live in a communal apartment, renamed the Pink Palace.

Succession (Sky and Now tv)

Just returned to us with the third season, the choral drama Succession it’s all about the Roys, the multimillion-dollar family through which the showrunner Jesse Armstrong recounted the thirst for power and the Shakespearean tragedy dramas that lie behind the scandals linked to the succession at the top of a media empire, an up-to-date heir to the cult series familiar to the Dallas And Dynasty. The great cast of the cult series, already awarded with nine Emmys and two Golden Globes, is formed by Brian Cox as the head of the family Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong who plays Logan’s eldest son, Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook it’s Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy. Alan Ruck it’s Connor Roy, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Shiv’s boyfriend, Peter Friedman plays Frank Vernon. In the new season also episodes shot in Italy and two new features: Adrien Brody And Alexander Skarsgård.

Sarah Snook is Shiv Roy

Too little has been said, at least in Italy, of the series of Barry Jenkins The Underground Railroad based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Perhaps for the crudeness of the story that in some sequence touches on horror. The viewer is with the protagonist Cora Randall “on the road”, traveling from Georgia through the Southern States before the American Civil War, states that sanction the chapters of the adventure of this woman, whose life was marked before by birth in a cotton plantation, the slave of an unscrupulous master, then from the abandonment of her mother. When the slave Caesar proposes to Cora – the talented South African actress Thuso Mbedu born in 1991 – to escape, the girl discovers the existence of an underground railway, an imaginative creation by Whitehead who sees the network of aid and solidarity that in the mid-nineteenth century allowed hundreds of slaves to escape as underground tracks. Only former slave Harriet Tubman managed to save hundreds of them.

The White Lotus (Sky and Now tv)

A paradisiacal Hawaiian resort, full of secrets and shadows that creep into the lives of the staff and its guests, is the location of the series in the first season (but the second has already been confirmed) The white Lotus. Created, written and directed by Mike White (School of Rock and the series Enlightened) is a satire on the stories of various staff members and some customers of the exclusive vacation spot (filming took place in Malibu) during a tumultuous week in paradise that will change their lives forever. Irony and drama to dismantle the myth of Trump’s white America with a pinch of thriller and a lot of social criticism. The cast of the first season (each year there will be different guests) is formed by a young couple on their honeymoon (Alexandra Daddario And Jake Lacy), a woman mourning the death of her mother (Jennifer Coolidge), a top manager, Connie Britton accompanied by a husband of not as successful (Steve Zahn), their teenage children (Sydney Sweeney And Fred Echinger) and daughter’s best friend (Brittany O’Grady).

‘White Lotus’

The Good Fight (Timvision)

Spin-off of The Good Wife, the legal thriller The Good Fight follows the career of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), one of the most beloved characters of the previous series, in a law firm in Chicago with an African American majority and we are already in the fifth season. Produced by the couple Robert & Michelle King, the last season saw the protagonist wondering if it is correct for her to be involved in the management of an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald), when the firm loses two prestigious lawyers. The cases alternate addressing topical issues (the elections, the Epstein case) and burning social issues above all the racism still prevailing in the United States.

Pose (Netflix)

It set a record in the history of seriality as the first series with a mostly transgender and non-white cast, in three seasons the series of Ryan Murphy (Glee And Hollywood) Poses reconstructs the golden age of ball culture in New York in the Eighties and Nineties. A choral series which, however, focuses on the performance of Billy Porter awarded an Emmy along with costumes, makeup and hair. Racial and gender discrimination, the drama of AIDS, friendship and love in an explosion of music (from the iconic Vogue id Madonna onwards), costumes and sequins.