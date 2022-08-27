Gonalons says he understands what Messi went through

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Paris-Saint-Germain achieved one of the biggest blows in history last season by offering Lionel Messi, he who was free of any contract when FC Barcelona could no longer pay his huge salary. In France since 2021, La Pulga has had a difficult first season, while the Argentinian seems to have woken up at the start of the season. Maxime Gonalons, who has already faced the seven-time Ballon d’Or several times when the two players were playing in Spain, spoke about the first season of the Parisian number 30 for the official site of the French first division.