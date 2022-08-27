Gonalons says he understands what Messi went through
Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France
Paris-Saint-Germain achieved one of the biggest blows in history last season by offering Lionel Messi, he who was free of any contract when FC Barcelona could no longer pay his huge salary. In France since 2021, La Pulga has had a difficult first season, while the Argentinian seems to have woken up at the start of the season. Maxime Gonalons, who has already faced the seven-time Ballon d’Or several times when the two players were playing in Spain, spoke about the first season of the Parisian number 30 for the official site of the French first division.
“He’s the best player in the world. I know he was criticized last season but you have to understand that, even if he is Argentinian, he is just as much from Barcelona, given the number of years he has spent there. I understand what he went through when he left Barcelona to have gone through the same thing when I left Lyon. When you’ve spent 20 years at a club, you’ve got plenty of habits. In Paris, we had to adapt to another culture. It is also another football. he confided.
to summarize
Paris-Saint-Germain achieved one of the biggest blows in history last season by offering Lionel Messi, he who was free of any contract when FC Barcelona could no longer pay his huge salary. In France since 2021, La Pulga has had a difficult first season, while the Argentinian seems to have woken up at the start of the season.