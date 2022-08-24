Gonalons understands what Messi went through

It was from the bench, when he had just been replaced by Brandon Baiye, that Maxime Gonalons attended the jewel of Lionel Messi during Clermont-PSG (0-5), on August 6th. The former OL midfielder, who became an important part of Pascal Gastien’s squad, saw the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner control the ball with his chest and pull off an acrobatic scissor to close the festival of Christophe Galtier players. Gonalons, who returned to Ligue 1 in a team where “everything is based on the game”, confided on the official website of the French championship.

Gonalons experienced “the same thing” as Messi

He notably expressed his admiration for Messi, whom he had already faced several times in La Liga when he played for Sevilla FC and Granada. In difficulty last season in the jersey of PSG for his adaptation to Ligue 1 after more than 20 years spent at FC Barcelona, ​​the native of Rosario shines again this season, with in particular 3 goals scored in 3 games and a strong influence in a role of number 10. In the eyes of Gonalons, “the best player in the world” had reason to display a level so below his standards last season. “I know he was criticized last season but you have to understand that, even if he is Argentinian, he is just as much from Barcelona, ​​given the number of years he has been there. I understand what he went through when he left Barcelona to have gone through the same thing when I left Lyon. When you’ve spent 20 years at a club, you’ve got plenty of habits. In Paris, we had to adapt to another culture. It’s also another kind of football,” he said.

Also impressed by Karim Benzema, who has become the “boss” at Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonalons began to dream of the striker returning to OL. “Given what he is capable of doing, I don’t think Real are ready to let him go! We haven’t seen everything yet. But yes, it would be nice if he finished in Lyon and came full circle at OL. It would be great for everyone!”enthused the one who still exchanges in a WhatsApp group with Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso, his former partners, who returned to OL during the summer.