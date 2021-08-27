Gone – Disappearance: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Gone – Disappeared and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting February 24, 2021, directed by Heitor Dhalia and which will be broadcast on Thursday 17 January 2019 in prime time at 21.21 on Canale 5. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Gone – Disappearance: the cast

In cast of the film Gone – Disappeared, we find the presence of the following actors: Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Carpenter, Sebastian Stan, Wes Bentley, Daniel Sunjata, Joel David Moore, Katherine Moennig, Michael Paré, Emily Wickersham, Jordan Fry, Jeanine Jackson, Ted Rooney, Robert Blanche, Erin Carufel, Socratis Otto, Amy Lawhorn, Sam Upton, Victor Morris.





Gone – Disappearance: the plot

Jill and Molly they live in Oregon and are two sisters. Molly attends the Faculty of Economics. Jill, two years earlier, was kidnapped by a man from whom she managed to escape, injuring him. A traumatic event that she had to face alone, since, at the time, no one had believed her, defining her story as a psychiatric problem.

The sister does not come home one evening and believes that the man has returned again in her life. Alert the police, who don’t believe you. It only has the support of the detective Hood. Since the authorities do not give her a hand, the girl begins to investigate on her own and discovers that, on the evening of the disappearance, a van had approached outside their home. The kidnapper’s target is still her and, therefore, he doesn’t want to give up on her, at any cost.

Gone – Disappearance: some curiosities about the film

Although Jennifer Carpenter only starred in the film for 10 minutes, she was included as a third name in the film’s credits. There were problems between the production and the director Heitor Dhalia: the latter, in fact, told the Brazilian media that he had no say in the film and that he was tempted to have his name removed from the final credits, even if – in the end – he did not implement his idea. He didn’t even get to meet Amanda Seyfried before the film.