gone forever, explosive background – Libero Quotidiano

gone forever, explosive background

A red light video definitively wrecks (perhaps) the history between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi. There would still be a hand of Eugenia China Suarez, already at the center of the telenovela that has been going on for weeks between the Argentine showgirl and the bomber of Psg former and captain ofInter.

A stellar cachet to humiliate Icardi? Tam-tam gone mad, Wanda Nara's confession bomb

The two had separated due to the betrayal of Maurito with their compatriot singer. Wanda had returned to Milan with her children, furious, asking for a divorce. Icardi had agreed, then sent her a letter of apology so moving as to convince his wife-agent to retrace his steps, swallowing the magone of the horns. Then a chilling truth.

I'm a millionaire, but my clothes .... Here is Icardi's letter to Wanda Nara: not just money, the accusations against his wife

The flirtation between Icardi and Suarez would never really stop. And now, the new bomb dropped by the Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre during the program Los Angeles de la Mañana on Canal 13: China would have sent a highly compromising video to Mauro’s mobile phone, which was intercepted by Wanda. Hence the decision to return to Milan again, and this time without even children.

Now you just want ***. Wanda Nara? What Icardi wrote to her after the divorce: very heavy words

Moreover, added Latorre, the spicy video was also sent by Suarez to other members of the Argentina national team. A scandal forbidden to minors destined to earthquake the already hot locker room of the Seleccion, in which Icardi does not have a good feeling with the “clan” of Leo Messi (his new partner, moreover, in Paris).

Wanda Nara subscribed to the horns? Immediately after the peace .... Icardi, ruinous indiscretions: who is the other

