gone forever, explosive background – Libero Quotidiano





A red light video definitively wrecks (perhaps) the history between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi. There would still be a hand of Eugenia China Suarez, already at the center of the telenovela that has been going on for weeks between the Argentine showgirl and the bomber of Psg former and captain ofInter.





The two had separated due to the betrayal of Maurito with their compatriot singer. Wanda had returned to Milan with her children, furious, asking for a divorce. Icardi had agreed, then sent her a letter of apology so moving as to convince his wife-agent to retrace his steps, swallowing the magone of the horns. Then a chilling truth.





The flirtation between Icardi and Suarez would never really stop. And now, the new bomb dropped by the Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre during the program Los Angeles de la Mañana on Canal 13: China would have sent a highly compromising video to Mauro’s mobile phone, which was intercepted by Wanda. Hence the decision to return to Milan again, and this time without even children.





Moreover, added Latorre, the spicy video was also sent by Suarez to other members of the Argentina national team. A scandal forbidden to minors destined to earthquake the already hot locker room of the Seleccion, in which Icardi does not have a good feeling with the “clan” of Leo Messi (his new partner, moreover, in Paris).



