Gone Girl, Carrie Coon confesses: “David Fincher heartened me after my self-criticism”

In September Carrie Coon she made some pretty harsh statements about herself to The Independent. The actress called her performance in David Fincher’s Gone Girl ‘horrible to watch’. In the film, Coon plays Margo, the sister of protagonist Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck).

On Everyeye you can find our review of Gone Girl, presented at the Rome Film Fest 2014. Margo was the first notable character in a major film played by Carrie Coon. But the actress is not satisfied with her performance:“I see myself making faces. I think I can see my improvement as The Leftovers progresses, but I find my performance in Gone Girl horrible to watch.”.

However, his opinion is not shared by the director of the film, David Fincher. Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie Coon related that Fincher sent her an email after reading his statements:“David [Fincher]obviously sent me an email as soon as the title came out. It said something like ‘It was really important for Margo to be really transparent in her emotional life because Ben is lying and he’s closed. This is an important point in the story. And I reacted by saying ‘I know! That’s not what I meant! ‘ So I was expecting to get a message from David and that’s what happened “.

Carrie Coon is the co-star of Ghostbusters: Legacy, the new film in the franchise, directed by Jason Reitman. Last year David Fincher accused Ben Affleck of being unprofessional – remember why?