Gonzalo Higuain’s diet, like Pipita, keeps fit

Gonzalo Higuain’s diet: what he eats and how he trains one of the most famous footballers on the world scene who turns 34 today

Today Gonzalo Higuain, known by all as the Hangnail, turns off 34 candles. The famous footballer who has played in many Italian teams, from Napoli to Juve to Milan, is now serene and satisfied to wear the Inter Miami shirt. The Argentine forward has been playing here since 2020 and has scored 13 times in 39 games.

“Here I have found peace. My return to Argentina, at the River, will not happen – he told ESPN 90 just a few days ago – I see my future here. I’ll enjoy football a little more in this league and that’s it “. In short, as for all great champions, he too is approaching the farewell to football even if his fans hope it will arrive as late as possible.

But you know how you keep fit the footballer who is the son of art? Let’s find out what he eats and how he trains to be at the top on the pitch.

Gonzalo Higuain’s diet, here’s what the footballer eats

What does it eat Gonzalo Higuain to keep fit? The Argentine striker has spoken several times about his diet admitting that in moments in which he overdoes it is obligatory to recover. In 2015, when he wore the white and blue shirt he entrusted himself to a dietician, the same one who followed Messi, to get back in shape.

“Little red meat, lots of fish and seafood, elimination of sugar, replaced by honey and fruit” these are the main foods of the football player. “I did it to take care of myself, I feel so much better and now I move on. I lost 4 kilos … “ he said at the time.

Still dieting when he then moved to Juve, necessary to get back into shape after returning from holidays. Certainly for the Pipita who has lived for a long time in Italy, the favorite dish remains there Pizza and at the very thought of it comes to mind the one made by her dear mother Nancy who passed away last April.

And then there is it sport. In addition to football, his great passion, the Argentine also loves tennis very much and from a young age he also played at padel, he was not very good but he was doing as one of his brothers said.