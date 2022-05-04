Gonzalo Pineda, the Mexican player who made history with Pumas and Seattle Sounders

Gonzalo Pineda, at a very young age, faced legends like Cuauhtémoc Blanco. (Photo: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

The current manager of Atlanta United, Gonzalo Pineda, achieved one of the last great feats with Cougars in 2004 —the unforgettable bi-championship—, and later donned the colors of Seattle Sounders to become the first Mexican to defend the American club.

The quarry de Pumas is one of the most important in all of Mexico and Pineda is an example par excellence. Being a young man of just 17 years old he debuted in MX League after his journey through lower categories since he was 13.

A short time later he made a place in the team. It was not that fleeting premiere that disappears over time, it was one that, in the end, helped win both league titles in 2004. Hugo Sánchez, technical architect of the milestone, was the one who gave confidence to the gonzo to play in the first division in 2003.

In it Closure 2004 He was part of that squad that beat Chivas in a dramatic penalty shootout, sometimes as a starter and sometimes as a substitute, but he always saw activity. For him Opening 2004 He was already taken into account as a reliable player on the field of play and became the favorite of the pentapichichi for the starting 11. In fact, in the league and final series against Monterrey he was the undisputed starter.

Pineda (center left), can boast three league titles, two with Pumas and one with Chivas. (Photo: Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Perhaps his recognition does not have the value it deserves due to its “not very showy” conditions within the field. Almost always, the spotlights are on those who score the goal or those who stop them, very few occasions focus on men like Pineda.

The one who has not had recognition is not synonymous with a low football level. On the contrary, his abilities such as medium and long distance striking; individual technique above average; his ability to play backwards; practicality when it comes to distributing the ball; his excellent game reading and more; catapulted him onto the international stage, in which he shone more than once.

Despite not being a superstar, he gonzo had on his back an adjective that many figures would like to have: achieve. As a winger, as a midfielder or wherever he was required, he did what was required of him and little else. His consistency and level took him the Mexican team 2004 to 2008; to a world cup (2006); to a third league title with Chivas; already an adventure in the MLS with Seattle Soundersin which success was not absent either.

The adventure in America

After wearing the colors of Cougars, Chivas, San Luis, Cruz Azul, Puebla and Querétaro, Gonzalo Pineda was looking for a new adventure. Obviously Europe was no longer the option, since he formed a large part of his career in the MX League and age was already an obstacle considering that those who make the leap are young promises.

In 2014, when he was part of the Queretaro team, his departure was made official to wear the colors of the Seattle Sounders; at that moment she made history again by becoming in the first Mexican player in the history of the franchise.

The one born in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán was 28 years old and had a lot of soccer to give, his team would thank him because in that season won the US Open Cup and the MLS Supporters trophy.

November 30, 2014: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington: Sounders FC midfielder Gonzalo Pineda (8) as Seattle Sounders FC wins the match against the LA Galaxy 2-1 but lose the MLS Western Conference Final. (Photo by Joshua Weisberg/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ad his retirement as a footballer in 2016 dressed in Sounderand another role within the same franchise was already waiting for him, but first he had to try something new —true to his style—.

After saying goodbye to the courts, he tried as an analyst in the media with the chain Univision TDN, but it didn’t last long. At the beginning of 2017 it was announced that he would have a new stage with the team that saw him retire. He would be a technical assistant to the current Sounders strategist, Brian Schmetze.

From his role as assistant, he proved to be passionate and dedicated to soccer. (Photo: Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His role on the bench was key to the meteoric rise of one of the biggest clubs in the American league today; since managing him as an assistant to the squad won the 2019 league title and was runner-up in 2017 and 2020.

That success led to his first job as technical director; was the Atlanta United who trusted Pineda to take the reins of his project, one of the most ambitious by the way. He took charge on matchday 23 of the 2021 season and took them to Playoffs, however, they fell 2-0 in the first round against New York City FC, the club that would become champions.

Pineda’s legacy broke national boundaries and he is now beloved in Atlanta, where he serves as strategist for the local club. (Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His importance in the Seattle team is backed by one of the greatest figures the club has ever had. Nicholas Lodeiro spoke at the time about Gonzalo Pinedacongratulated him on the proposal he received in Atlanta and highlighted the importance of the Mexican in the institution.

“Having a major franchise like Atlanta take notice of Gonzo is good. If Atlanta asked permission and wants to approach gonzo it’s because he deserves it. You don’t want him to leave, because Gonzo is very important to us, not only for the locker room, but for the club as an institution.. gonzo It is an important part of this club,” Lodeiro said in 2021.

Now, in Atlanta, his legacy continues to expand and generate good expectations around him. “He takes it as a blessing to be able to go out to train every day and direct us to do what we love and that’s why every one of us in the locker room is ready to fight for a guy like him”, assured the defender, Brooks Lennon, prior to the start of the 2022 season.

