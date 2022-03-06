Gonzalo Plata takes advantage of a ‘magic play’ to score his fifth goal with Real Valladolid, which is in the fight for promotion to LaLiga de España | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Right winger Gonzalo Plata jumped off the Real Valladolid bench to dazzle with his good game and score in the 1-4 win against Tenerife. The victory, valid for date 30 of LaLiga 2 in Spain, put him in the fight for the title in this division and promotion to the highest category.

The Ecuadorian entered the game 57 minutes into the match —when the score was 0-1 in favor of his club— and it was the shock that the blanquivioletas needed to be more sharp in their attacks.

At 59 minutes, Plata took the ball and enabled striker Sergio León, scorer of the first goal, who dodged a rival’s mark, overflowed and put the pass of death so that the tricolor defined with a subtle touch with his left leg (0-2). Daily Ace of Spain described as “a magical play” that of León, so that the tricolor scored his fifth goal with the albivioletas.

Valladolid did not take their foot off the accelerator and defender Javier Sánchez headed in from a free kick to make it 3-0 (64 minutes). However, the striker Andrés Martín García finished off a rebound given by goalkeeper Jordi Masip and put the discount for 1-3 (71 minutes).

And the defender Luis Pérez Maqueda, who had gone up in a quick advance, closed the scoring with a header (80 minutes). The victory allowed Valladolid to add 58 points (+20 goal difference), the same units as Almería, which is second (+22). The pointer, Eibar, who faces Cartagena tomorrow, has 59 (+15).

“A victory in Tenerife that is worth more than three points”, highlights ACE in its web version and remarks: “The blow on the table that Valladolid gave in Tenerife is one of those that mark an era. Pacheta (as they call DT José Rojo Martín) can say 100 times that the result is excessive, that the joy of all of us who feel Valladolid is immense. When we shot 20 times and didn’t score we got frustrated and now, directly, we enjoy a team that has scored 12 goals in the last three games, 11 games without losing and is tied again in the table with Almería”.

“The reasons for joy go beyond the win. Because the blanquivioletas appeared at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium without three of their regulars, without Weissman, the one who has played the most minutes and scored the most goals, and without Roque Mesa, the helm, the character of this team. And without Nacho. And despite this, Real Valladolid played ex officio, they played a very complete game, understanding what each section of the game required despite the difficulties. In Tenerife the team triumphed and that is more important than the three points”, he added. (D)