Good and bad news for fans of Arcane, the League of Legends animated series: season 2 has a release window, but it’s not soon

There’s good news and bad news for fans of Arcane, the animated League of Legends show that blew us away in 2021. The good news is that Arcane season 2, which was confirmed last year, now has a release window. The bad news, I’m sorry to say, is that it’s more than a year away.

Netflix announced today as part of its Geeked Week event that Arcane season 2 will be out in November 2024. No specific date was revealed, but we did get this trailer, which, well, isn’t much.

Arcane. Season 2. November 2024. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/LmLWrp27v3November 9, 2023 see more

Still, while this isn’t the most comprehensive update ever, Arcane’s return is definitely something to look forward to. “The curse of video game movies and TV spin-offs being shit is completely broken,” we declared in our review of the show’s first season, “and Netflix’s Arcane has delivered the death blow.”

And in case you don’t want to take our word for it, consider that Arcane won four Primetime Emmy Awards in its first season, including Outstanding Animated Program, the first streaming series to win the award. It also won nine prestigious Annie Awards, a less famous but still recognition of excellence in animation. Netflix also confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), and Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman) will return to reprise their roles in the second season of Arcane.

So it’s nice to have something concrete to look forward to, but yeah, it also sucks that the new season is so far away. If you’re looking for something to help pass the time, be sure to check out Riot’s five-part documentary on the making of Arcane. For your viewing convenience, the first episode is included below.