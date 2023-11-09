Good and bad news for fans of Arcane, the League of Legends animated series: season 2 has a release window, but it’s not soon

There’s good news and bad news for fans of Arcane, the animated League of Legends show that blew us away in 2021. The good news is that Arcane season 2, which was confirmed last year, now has a release window. The bad news, I’m sorry to say, is that it’s more than a year away.

Netflix announced today as part of its Geeked Week event that Arcane season 2 will be out in November 2024. No specific date was revealed, but we did get this trailer, which, well, isn’t much.

