GOOD DEAL Emma Watson: the actress is a fan of this multi-purpose, low-cost makeup product

Emma Watson continues to inspire us. Committed woman, feminist, a talented actress, she is also a fashion and beauty icon. With her brown hair and her porcelain complexion, she has cultivated her singular beauty since she became known in the Harry Potter saga. Today, symbol of English chicEmma Watson shares her tip for keep a natural complexion while looking good all year round. And surprise, it is a product that is easily found on the market and always at a low price.

Emma Watson is a fan of this multi-use product from Body Shop.

During an interview for a British media, Emma Watson revealed her secret to looking good all year round, despite her pale complexion. It must be said that women with a porcelain complexion tend to have a more tired appearance than the others, above all in winter and early spring. To deceive and counter this pale effect, Emma Watson opts for a multi-use gloss that can be applied on the lips than on the cheeks. And if we can think that it is overpriced, it is not. Incredible but true, 32-year-old actress swears by Body Shop’s ‘Lip and Cheek Stain’ product available at £8, or €9.50.

instagram

“It’s something I always wear because A) it doesn’t really look like makeup and B) I tend to get really pale… it makes me look healthy and less exhausted” .

Available in several shades, it gives an immediate healthy glow effect to all skin tones. Moreover, at the same time, it hydrates the cheeks and lips for nearly 12 hours. We understand why Emma Watson is a fan. If you have always dreamed of having the same complexion as the actress, it is possible and accessible to all budgets.