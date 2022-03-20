“Good decision”: Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn’t help laughing when they saw their auditions for Spider-Man

UNITED STATES-. at the beginning of the week sony pictures gave a great gift to the fans of spider-man and released the videos of the auditions of its latest protagonists. But what they did not expect was to see Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon react to their own castings and those of their peers, which generated a lot of laughter among the renowned trio.

Zendaya, Holland and battalion got together in a trailer to watch the auditions of spider-man, and none of the three could contain themselves before hearing the interpreter of the arachnid superhero. And it is that in the video published by sony picturesthe actors first saw the Uncharted star do back flips and pull off Spider-Man’s most famous move.

After hearing the Holland came the one from battalion. This one looked so cute Zendaya who commented “how nice”, moved by the interpretation. Finally, before the audition of the former Disney star, the interpreter of Spider-Man showed the admiration he feels for his girlfriend and said “yours is really good”. “I would say they made a good decision,” reflected the actress.

Zendaya and Tom Holland fell in love on the set of Spider-Man

While filming the Spider-Man movie series, which concluded with Spider-Man: No Way Homedelivery that raised almost 800 million dollars nationally and 1,084 million internationally, Zendaya and Holland they fell madly in love. Although the stars did not officially confirm their romance, the paparazzi captured them giving a passionate kiss in a car.

The production of spider-man warned them Zendaya already Holland not fall in love with each other, however, the love was stronger and the couple is at its best. This is not the first time that the superhero falls in love with his “MJ”, since the same thing happened with the series of Tobey Maguire and of Andrew Garfield with Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone respectively, although neither had a happy ending.



