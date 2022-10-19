Good Grief: Netflix Gay Movie Cast

the gay movie Good Grief It is the directorial debut of Dan Levy in the cinematographic world and it will happen on Netflix together with these actors and actresses that make up the cast.

Good Grief it’s a gay movie who prepares the director Dan Levy With actors and actresses who form a dream castbecause within the cast there are figures recognized in Hollywood. It is not yet clear when its release date will be, but it is known that it will be on the platform of streaming Netflix. The movie will flirt between drama and comedy.

you already have one initial synopsis of the film. According to IMDb, the story is about a man named Marc Dreyfus, who lives the death of his mother and her husband in a short time, so you have to learn to heal from those losses on your own. LEARN MORE ABOUT DAN LEVY, DIRECTOR OF THIS FEATURE FILM.

Luke Evans is one of the actors in the cast of Good Grief

Luke Evans is an actor who openly part of the LGBT+ population. He has commented that he identifies as gay and has recently been accepting several projects in movies exploring homosexuality. To take an example, we have the tape Our Sonwhich will star beside billy porter. It is still unknown if his character in Good Grief will be part of the LGBT+ community. WATCH THE GAY MOVIE IN WHICH LUKE EVANS WILL BE BILLY PORTER’S PARTNER.

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga is another of the actresses involved in this Dan Levy project. Negga already got one Oscar nomination for his work on the film loving (Jeff Nichols, 2016). It will not be the first time that this star appears in a Netflix production, since She was one of the protagonists of passing (Rebecca Hall, 2021) with Tessa Thompson.

Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel is recognized for his role as Jack Malik on the movie musical Yesterday (Danny Boyle, 2019). However, he also appeared in the production of Netflix Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, 2021), along with personalities such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCarpio and Jennifer Lawrence. It is unknown what role this actor from the United Kingdom will have in Good Grief. CHECK OUT WHAT LGBT+ CELEBRITIES, IN ADDITION TO DAN LEVY, DIRECTOR OF GOOD GRIEFTHEY HAVE MADE HISTORY AT THE EMMY AWARDS.

Arnaud Valois is part of the cast of Good Grief

The French actor Arnaud Valois will also be in Good Grief. He has already participated in a gay movie with a character homosexual. We refer to when it appeared as Nathan in the popular movie BPM (Beats per Minute) (Robin Campillo, 2017). It is still unknown what her role will be called in the Dan Levy tape.

jamael westman

Another of the actors who are part of this Netflix tape is Jamael Westman. This British interpreter is very popular in the world of theaterbecause he participated in the blockbuster hamiltonwork created by Lin Manuel Miranda. Jamael has already been in films What Animals (Sophie Hyde, 2019) and Brand New-U (Simon Pummell, 2015).

Which of all these actors and actresses do you hope to see in the film?

With information from IMDb