Good health award to the doctors of the Poma of Mantua for the fight against Covid

A recognition of the memory has also been attributed to De Donno: his wife and daughter have withdrawn it

MANTUA. A stop in Mantua for the Buona Sanità in Tour award. At Palazzo della Cervetta doctors and wards from the Carlo Poma hospital who did their utmost during the Covid pandemic and who still remain engaged in this long health emergency were awarded.

The Good Health Association, established in Naples in 1997, has always been involved in health care and the dissemination of good prevention practices by collaborating with 118 operators and with various voluntary associations. “Today is a moment in which we can say thank you to our health professionals – explained the president of the Province Carlo Bottani – the epidemic has overwhelmed us and has left heavy aftermath on all of us and also on our health personnel but we have had professionals who even when little or nothing was known about Covid, with professionalism and a spirit of service they made themselves available to the community without sparing themselves “.

Here is the list of the winners: Mara Azzi, general manager of Asst of Mantua; Massimo Franchini, head of Immunohematogia; Massimiliano Beccaria, head of pneumology; Laura Rigotti, Head of Palliative Care; Salvatore Casari, Head of Infectious Diseases; Gian Paolo Castelli, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care; Massimo Amato, Head of Emergency Medicine and First Aid; Renzo Tarchini, president of the Amico Rene association; Gianni Donigaglia, president of Anspi; Antonino Scirè, Founder of Anspi Small Islands National Health Association; Roberto Mari, president of the municipal council of Porto Mantovano. And finally an award in memory of Giuseppe De Donno, collected by his wife Laura and daughter Martina.