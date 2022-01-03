Good intentions for a 2022 that promises to be as light as an asteroid

Good intentions

Senseless attitude

2022 announces itself to me with the same agile lightness of a 5-10 kilometer asteroid traveling to Earth, a bit like in the acrobatic “Don’t Look Up”, the satire on global denial just staged among others by Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Which film was in turn expected with a very high hype, whatever it has just written, and for this it was considered by some as a disappointment. Here, the first purpose that I would like to write in black and white is not to be influenced by the reviews of others. For example (then, I swear, I’ll stop) of “Don’t Look Up” Rondolino also spoke well. Yet I loved it.

The second purpose is to break down the addiction to the bubble. Less time on social media looking for likes and insults, pretending to give them weight. Less time chasing the thought of those who already know who think like you and those who, you already know, will never think like you. Less time to chase the tolls of professional subcontractors who in turn pursue a more than useful, utilitarian thought. People who tie up the donkey before the owner has decided to travel. The third purpose is to deal with politics only when politics deals with me, with the things I believe in or that affect me. However many, especially non-negotiable ones. Because yes, of course, it’s true, the meme’s mother is always pregnant, the brother-in-law municipal councilor who praises the bundle a or the Northern League who laughs at homosexuals there will always be, but making them the object of public derision is now, almost always, a weapon double-edged: they are strengthened in their corner of presumed antagonism, allowing them to be sprinkled with victimhood. The fourth purpose is to accept the things that I cannot change: Are you going crazy about vaccines because their ego has exploded? I accept it. The newspapers that profit from global fragility in times of Covid-19, spreading a grudge? I accept them. The circus that makes a living simulating journalism? I accept it. Had Communism won, we would have only one network and it would not even be Raitre. Capitalism is this water here. A curious cupio dissolve of intelligence and democracy against which almost nothing is possible. Imagine what four lines at the end of a weekly change, as far as necessary. The fifth and final resolution is what we all put in our pockets, in the good sense, as the year passes: do not give up. We will have apparently insurmountable trials, we will face individual and popular injustices, we will succumb to bad faith and stupidity, personal or organized, free or paid, we will fight against each of these contingencies, hinged on a pandemic that has made us more fragile and in some cases more stupid . But every day we can wear our broken shoes to go no one knows where. Maybe, if deprived of our certainties, even lighter. And happier. That said, if Berlusconi goes to the Quirinale I’ll kill myself.