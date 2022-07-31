Good luck, Leo Grande, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

“Great Actress” falls short for Emma Thompson, who makes an apparently austere film like Good Luck, Big Leo something so superlative as to impose itself on our billboard. Dramatic comedy with sexual overtones, this film exudes a solid proposal from the symmetry of its script, direction, performances and cinematography.

Thompson shares with the Irishman Daryl McCormack, who came from the quarries of the popular series ‘Peaky Blinders’. She is Nancy Stokes, 63, a former religion teacher who was widowed two years earlier. He, 30, is Leo Grande, a sex worker hired by Nancy at the height of an existential crisis. Nancy never had an orgasm, never gave or received oral sex, never experienced a sex life beyond a guilty and ultimately miserable routine.

Most of the action will take place in a hotel room. We immediately think of a theatrical register that, in effect, is present in the rhythms and ideas of some texts that in a predictable way address issues such as dissatisfaction and the personal past of each one.

However, going further, Katy Brand’s precise script reveals surprises. Both strangers will establish a special connection, as energetic and necessary as the one we saw between Nicolas Cage and Elizabeth Shue in Farewell to Las Vegas or between Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Tokyo. The parallel with these films is important because Brand and Australian director Sophie Hyde invert the paradigm: in both films, the older character is the man and the young woman is the object of desire through which the possibility of redemption opens. Here Nancy discovers Leo’s need to break free of his self-imposed conservative rigidity. In one scene, Nancy says to a former student who happens to run into her: “Pleasure is a wonderful thing, it’s something we should all have.” It is the central idea of ​​the film.

In the skin of McCormack, Leo Grande is a beautiful and sensitive man to serve clients with conflicts like Nancy. And Emma Thompson shines in this minimalist film, recorded with the best visual elegance that can be extracted from digital. Funny and very human, Nancy’s voice is that of many women like her, easily recognizable.

Of course you can’t stop talking about the beautiful nudes of Thompson and McCormack. Rarely in recent years have nudes been seen that say so much and look so justified in a story (Portrait of a Lady on Fire comes to mind). The moment in front of Nancy’s mirror is particularly memorable because of her simplicity, because of the dignity that the character exhibits. Thus, Good luck, Leo Grande immediately becomes another of the great titles in the essential filmography of the teacher Emma Thompson.

Master Thompson. In this sexually tinged dramatic comedy we have the best of British actress Emma Thompson. Photo: diffusion

File